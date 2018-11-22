×
Chelsea transfer news: Sarri wants £70m defender, AC Milan star recommended to Blues, and more - 22nd November 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
22 Nov 2018, 20:38 IST

Milan Skriniar and Gonzalo Higuain have been linked with Chelsea
Hello and welcome to the daily Chelsea transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Chelsea transfer news and rumours!

Chelsea's resurgence under Maurizio Sarri has been commendable this season. The appointment of the Italian coach and the subsequent performances have already seen the Blues being touted as contenders for the Premier League title this year.

However, in spite of Chelsea's impressive displays in all competitions and the fact that they have a strong roster to boast about, Sarri is still said to be unsatisfied with the number and quality of players he currently heads at the Stamford Bridge.

The rumour mill has been coming up with brand news stories about the Londoners every day. Let's see what it has in its store for the club today.

#3 Chelsea desperate to sign Houssem Aouar

Manchester City v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Group F
Manchester City v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Group F

French outlet RMC Sport via Metro reckons that Chelsea are keen on bringing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar to the Stamford Bridge in January. Maurizio Sarri desperately wants to sign a midfielder in the coming transfer window and apparently, the 20-year-old is on his wishlist for winter.

Chelsea are currently facing a scarcity in the outlet of goals from the midfield. Kante has netted only once and so has Jorginho, while Kovacic has yet to find the back of the net for his new club.

Sarri sees Aouar as the perfect no.8 to evolve his gameplan at Chelsea. The Lyon midfielder has cemented his place in the starting XI, with the 5 goals and 3 assists under his belt making him a topper in both the scoring and assist charts in Ligue 1.

The Blues will have to tussle with Barcelona and Liverpool for Aouar, who is currently valued at £30 million.

#2 Gonzalo Higuain recommended to Chelsea

Udinese v AC Milan - Serie A
Udinese v AC Milan - Serie A

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has apparently recommended AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea. The AC Milan striker was heavily linked with a move to the Stamford Bridge in the summer, before opting for the San Siro as his destination.

Higuain has prior experience of working with the Chelsea boss, having equalled the record of 36 goals under him in his final season at Napoli.

Speaking to Italian radio station Kiss Kiss Napoli, Santos said:

"I do not know [about Higuain at Chelsea]. ‘Obviously, I am cheering for the Blues. His arrival would give the squad a big boost."


#1 Maurizio Sarri demands £70m Milan Skriniar signing

FC Internazionale v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A
FC Internazionale v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

According to The Sun, Maurizio Sarri is keen on signing Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in January. The Slovakia defender is currently valued at £70 million.

Sarri is said to be unsatisfied with the way his squad has performed this season. He wishes to add fresh legs in the defensive department.

David Luiz will turn 32 by the end of the season and Gary Cahill is already rumoured to be leaving the club. Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen has fallen down the pecking order under the Italian tactician.

Chelsea will face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United for Skriniar. The Red Devils are also desperate to bolster their defence by adding the Inter star to their roster.


For more Chelsea transfer news and rumours, visit our Chelsea Transfer News page.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Inter Milan Football Gonzalo Higuaín N'Golo Kante Maurizio Sarri Chelsea Transfer News
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
