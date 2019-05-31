Chelsea News: Decisive day for Maurizio Sarri's switch to Juventus, as per Italian media reports

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

What's the story?

According to reports from multiple Italian Media outlets, the representatives of Maurizio Sarri will meet with Chelsea board to discuss his future amid interest from Juventus.

The Bianconeri president Andrea Agnelli reportedly met with the representatives of Sarri in Azerbaijan capital, Baku. Agnelli was present at Baku for the Uefa Executive as president of Eca but returned to Italy with the hope of finalizing a deal for the current Chelsea boss.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus parted ways Italian manager Massimiliano Allegri despite winning their eighth consecutive Serie A title. The failure at European stage played a pivotal role as Allegri endured heavy criticism for another exit from the Champions League.

Despite having a star like Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, the Old Lady suffered a shock exit at the hands of Ajax in the Quarter Final stages of the competition.

Coaches like Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho were linked with a move to Juventus since Allegri's departure and Sarri is another name on their wishlist. Meanwhile, Sarri moved to the Premier League to manage Chelsea in 2018 after enjoying successful campaigns at Napoli.

The Chelsea boss enjoyed a stellar debut campaign as the Blues won the Europa League, inflicting a crushing defeat to Arsenal in the finals. Under the tutelage of Sarri, Chelsea ended up third in the Premier League and also reached the finals of the Carabao Cup.

Speaking in post match conference, Sarri said:

“Over the last 20 days people have said I was certainly going to Roma, Milan and Juventus, so as long as I read them in the papers, it makes no difference.”

The heart of the matter

If reports are to be believed, today will be an important day for Chelsea as Sarri's representative, Alessandro Pellegrini, will met with the Blues' hierarchy to discuss the future of the coach.

Sarri still has two years left on his contract with the Premier League giants and Chelsea will receive a compensation around €6-7 million if he departs.

What's next?

It remains to be seen whether Juventus can snap up Maurizio Sarri or not.