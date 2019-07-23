Chelsea News: Kurt Zouma reflects on his loan move at Everton and the competition within the Blues squad

What's the story?

Chelsea star Kurt Zouma has explained how his loan spell at Everton made him a better footballer, claiming that he honed his skill sets both tactically and technically.

The central defender also shed light on the fierce competition for spots at the heart of defense among the Blues and added that he would do his best to break into the team by putting his best foot forward in pre-season.

In case you didn't know...

Zouma signed for Chelsea back in 2014. However, he suffered a knee ligament injury in 2016 and that kept him on the sidelines for about nine months. Having last made a competitive appearance for the Blues in May 2017, the Frenchman experienced loan spells at Stoke City and most recently, the Toffees.

He was poised for a move once again, but new boss Frank Lampard made it clear that the 24-year-old is part of his plans. He had earlier mentioned:

"He’s a very good defender for us, a very good person and a professional. We are competitive with the centre-backs we have in the team and he had a very good season at Everton so I can understand why they want him but he’s a Chelsea player and I want him."

The heart of the matter

Zouma, highly encouraged by those words, stated:

"There is a lot of talk but I’m a Chelsea player and the most important thing is to work, play well in pre-season and take my chances. I’m happy with what he said about me because it means he’s pleased with the work I’m doing."

Speaking on his advancements since the loan spell at Goodison Park, the defender continued:

"I had a very good season and really enjoyed my time there,’ he reflects on his time as an Everton player. ‘I met some good players and worked with a good manager so I feel everything in my game as a defender has improved."

"I just wanted to play week-in, week-out and by going there, that’s what I did. I improved myself technically and tactically in every aspect. I still have a lot to learn but I’ve done a lot since my injury and I’m very happy with it."

He also shed light on the selection headache that Lampard has with respect to his center-halves. Zouma added:

"We had a chat and he’s been very good with me so now I just need to work very hard in pre-season and see what happens. Of course there’s competition here because we have a lot of players, a lot of quality and everybody is working hard, which you can see in the games and training sessions."

What's next?

After the fixture against Barcelona, Chelsea will fly back home to face Reading on 28 July.