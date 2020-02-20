Chelsea News: N'Golo Kante likely to be out for 3-4 weeks with abductor injury

Chelsea Football Club's woes continued after this week's loss to Manchester United in the Premier League as star midfielder N'Golo Kante has been ruled out for around 3-4 weeks after suffering a grade two tear.

The French International limped off 10 minutes into the tie against the Red Devils after falling to the ground with the injury. Now after medical scans, the injury has been revealed to be an abductor injury.

This is a huge blow to Frank Lampard as Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Liverpool in the coming weeks, and Kante is definitely out of all these matches.

The 28-year-old has been plagued by injuries throughout this season, which have ruled him out for important matches in the league and caused Lampard a lot of problems in the centre of the park.

When Lampard was asked about Kante's situation just after the match against United, he immediately replied pessimistically that the injury 'didn't look very good'.

Another complication is the fact that even if Kante recovers in three weeks time, he will have to be put through the paces in training and will get to play only a few minutes before he regains match fitness. This means he is set to miss at least five matches at this point of the season where every game is extremely crucial.

The World Cup winner is not the only injury woe for Chelsea as Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also out injured. Also, a player who could fill Kante's role, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, is also far from being match fit as he tries to recover from a year-long absence and make some appearances before the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see Lampard's team selection this weekend against Spurs who are just one point behind Chelsea in the Premier League as the fight for a spot in the top four of the English top flight intensifies with every passing week.

