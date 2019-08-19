Chelsea news: N'Golo Kante reveals the reason behind the Blues' inconsistent show against Leicester City

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup: Semi-Final Second Leg

What's the story?

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante has identified a potential reason behind Leicester City's promising second half display against the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. He cited workload and fatigue as causes for the demotivating draw.

Although the French international was unhappy with the dropped points, he admitted that a draw wasn't the worst result against Leicester.

In case you didn't know...

After succumbing to a heavy defeat in the hands of Manchester United last week, the Blues set out in search of their first win of the season in Frank Lampard's first home game in charge.

However, Lampard's homecoming was disrupted by a spirited performance from the Foxes, who held the hosts to a 1-1 draw, and also almost snatched the winner.

Chelsea started the game well, with Mason Mount opening the scoring in the seventh minute of the game. Along with the opener came a host of clear cut chances which could have put the result beyond doubt, but Leicester were allowed to get back into the game. And to say the least, the Foxes were clearly the better side in the second 45 minutes.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Kante racked up yet another impressive show in the middle of the park. Assessing the way things panned out for his side, he told Chelsea's official site:

"It’s true we used a lot of energy this week. We had the match against Man U and then traveled to Turkey for the match against Liverpool when we played very well."

The French midfielder continued and claimed that his side was a little tired in the match. He said:

"We were a bit tired against a good Leicester team. We had a good first 20 minutes. After Leicester were very good in the match and in the end a draw is not a bad result."

What's next?

Now, Chelsea have close to a full week to prepare for their next fixture - an away game against Norwich City on Saturday, at Carrow Road. After that fixture, Lampard and his team will host Sheffield United to end a busy August.