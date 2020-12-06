Chelsea News Roundup: Club on red alert as Juventus superstar looks set for transfer, Jurgen Klopp's stunning claim about Blues' title ambitions, and more — 6th December 2020

Chelsea sent out another impactful message about their title credentials with a 3-1 defeat of Leeds United at Stamford Bridge. The Blues put up a devastating attacking display against Marcelo Bielsa's high-flying Leeds side, amassing the most about of xG (Expected Goals) by any side in a league game this season and were ruthless on the night.

It was another reminder of their intentions this year as they ended the matchday on top of the Premier League table for the first time since Maurizio Sarri's time at the club in 2018. Chelsea look simply unbeatable on current form and have a wealth of options to choose from as well. Ahead of a tricky run of Premier League fixtures, here, we take a look at the latest Chelsea news.

Jimmy Floyd Hasslebaink tells Frank Lampard to be 'selfish' in January

Olivier Giroud in action for Chelsea

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasslebaink believes that manager Frank Lampard must be 'selfish' in the January window and look to keep Olivier Giroud at the club. The French forward has been heavily linked with a move away amidst a lack of game time as he would need regular game time ahead of the upcoming UEFA Euros. However, his recent displays have been phenomenal, and the Dutchman believes that Lampard must do everything to keep him at the club.

Speaking after Giroud's performance against Leeds, he said;

"I know that he [Giroud] is going to want to leave but I think Frank has to be very selfish there and say no. Maybe he can call [Didier] Deschamps and have that conversation with Deschamps saying, “Okay, what does he need to do to be in your team? How much does he need to play?” and have that conversation with Giroud, “Okay, you’re going to play this amount of matches for sure so you can go to the European Championship".

34y 63d - Olivier Giroud is the oldest player in Champions League history to score a hat-trick, while he's the oldest to do it in the European Cup since Real Madrid's Ferenc Puskás in September 1965 (38y 173d v Feyenoord). Glorious. pic.twitter.com/vNRBGACFm6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2020

Hasslebaink continued,

"I don’t know but maybe Frank has to be a little bit creative to just keep him because I think he’s important for the team. His team-mates love him. They love him. So to keep that together is also important."

"He was scoring important goals, that’s why he got a little extension and then this year it’s a little bit the same. [Tammy] Abraham started, scoring goals and he has come from the bench. But at the moment, at the right time, he’s making the difference and I don’t think that Chelsea can afford to let him go."

Giroud has scored five goals in his last two starts for Chelsea, with four of them coming away to Sevilla in a 4-0 win.

Club on alert as Paulo Dybala could leave Juventus

Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus

Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala could leave the Italian champions in the coming summer, as per reports in Italy. The Bianconeri are unwilling to offer the Argentine the massive wage demands he has to renew his deal, which is set to expire in 2022. With this in mind, reports claimed that Juventus have offered Dybala to the top six clubs in the Premier League, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and others.

All three clubs have been linked with Dybala in the past, with both United and Spurs coming very close to signing him two summers ago. However, Chelsea were the latest club rumoured to be interested in signing the Argentine forward. With the Juventus star potentially available on a cut-price fee come summer, the Premier League clubs could capitalise on the situation and sign the former Palermo frontman. PSG are also said to be monitoring his situation in Turin.

Jurgen Klopp's stunning claim about Chelsea's title credentials

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that Chelsea are the favourites for the Premier League title this year after a brilliant run of results for the West London club. The Blues look unstoppable under Frank Lampard, who has helped the club to the top of the Premier League table after a historic transfer window.

4.1 - Chelsea's expected goals tally of 4.1 against Leeds tonight was the highest xG for a side in a single Premier League game so far this season. Peppered. #CHELEE pic.twitter.com/aFY5ZVA2nZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2020

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's game against Wolves, Klopp explained;

"If I watch games then I see that Tottenham [Hotspur] are obviously doing pretty well, that Chelsea for me in the moment look like the favourites. They have the bigger squad, great players, they’re playing well. Now they are full on and have unbelievable opportunities to change [the team] between the games and from one game to the other. That’s it."

Liverpool are the only side to beat Chelsea in the league so far this season, and are set to meet next in March 2021.

