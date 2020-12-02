Chelsea News Roundup: European giants keen on Blues ace, club set to battle Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United for Premier League star, and more — 2nd December 2020

Chelsea are just hours away from taking on Spanish giants Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in their UEFA Champions League group. Both Frank Lampard and Julen Lopetegui's men have already confirmed their spots in the next phase of the competition and are yet to lose a game in Europe this year, sitting on ten points apiece.

Frank Lampard has already hinted at the fact that he is likely to field a rotated side in Seville to give the fringe players of his side some valuable minutes, given that qualification is not on the line. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Chelsea news ahead of the game.

European giants interested in Chelsea ace Olivier Giroud

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Blues star Olivier Giroud has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for some time now, with the likes of Internazionale, AC Milan, and Juventus interested in his services. However, as per latest reports from Italy (h/t: SportWitness), Juventus, in particular, are keen on signing Giroud in the January transfer window.

While the Old Lady already have the likes of Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo upfront, they remain the only two recognised centre-forward options at Andrea Pirlo's disposal, and the Italian does not appear convinced with Paulo Dybala playing there.

10 - Olivier Giroud is the first @ChelseaFC player to score 10 goals in a single season in European football. Continental. pic.twitter.com/pe8IaYQNn1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2019

Due to this reason, Juventus could move for the Chelsea man in January if the Blues do not make any extreme demands for him and are willing to let him depart. The player himself could push for a move given that he needs minutes ahead of the upcoming UEFA Euros.

Joe Cole believes Chelsea can win Premier League and UCL

Joe Cole

Former Chelsea legend Joe Cole believes that Frank Lampard's side are in the mix for both, the Premier League and Champions League titles this year. The Blues have been in superb form on both fronts, having lost just one game all season across both these competitions so far. They sit just two points off league leaders Spurs, and have already sealed qualification for the next round of the UCL.

Speaking on why he's confident about Chelsea's chances this year, Cole said to Daily Mail;

"I think they [Chelsea] are genuine contenders. I think all the English sides, you can't discount any of them from going all the way in the Champions League because of the quality and the strength of our league."

The Englishman added,

"I don't feel there is any weaknesses in the Chelsea side at the moment. I feel there aren't any glaring weaknesses, there are areas to improve on. But if you look at the last two months, certainly since Chilwell, Mendy, and Silva have got into the back four, the clean sheets have started to happen."

625 – Only one team fired in more shots than Chelsea in the 2019-20 Premier League. Deluge.@Orbinho takes a look at how Chelsea need to convert more shots into goals and other areas to improve.https://t.co/CkGDcsNRHR pic.twitter.com/6AUSPxbs3d — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2020

"We look safe and secure from set-pieces. So those things have improved dramatically from last season. I think there's still areas where Chelsea can improve, and they will improve."

Discussing Chelsea's chances in the Champions League, Cole remarked;

"But certainly, I put them down as contenders to win the Champions League and the [Premier] League this year. But as well the other teams, your Man City's, Liverpool, even [Manchester] United have a rich tradition in is competition. I think English clubs will fare well this year."

Chelsea, Spurs, and Manchester United set to battle for Ben White

Ben White in action for Brighton

Chelsea are set to battle for the signature of highly-rated Premier League defender Ben White of Brighton & Hove Albion, as per reports. The 23-year-old English defender was in high demand in the summer after a spectacular campaign with Leeds United in the Championship, helping Marcelo Bielsa's side attain promotion to the top-flight. English champions Liverpool were also said to be keen on him at the time.

The Chelsea target has had a superb start to this season as well, having started all ten of the Seagulls' Premier League games at the heart of Graham Potter's defence. Chelsea's Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma have also been stellar this year, but given that the Brazilian turned 36 a few months ago, they are on the lookout for a long-term replacement for him. However, it might not be easy to sign him given that Spurs and Manchester United are also in the hunt for White.

