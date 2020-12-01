Chelsea News Roundup: Frank Lampard delivers positive injury updates, Blues star hails Eden Hazard as an 'inspiration', and more — 1st December 2020

Chelsea are set to travel to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium to face Sevilla in a UEFA Champions League encounter on Wednesday. The Blues, much like their upcoming opponents, have already sealed qualification to the next round of the competition after three wins and a draw in the group so far, which could allow them to rotate and rest some of their key players for the clash.

Frank Lampard's men have been in sublime form this year and very much in the mix for the Premier League title. Chelsea are just two points off league leaders Tottenham Hotspur, with whom they shared the spoils just recently at Stamford Bridge. Ahead of their clash against Sevilla, here, we take a look at the latest Chelsea news.

Gary Neville believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek has 'massive talent'

Chelsea loanee Loftus-Cheek

Ex-Manchester United star Gary Neville claimed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek has 'massive talent' after an impressive display for Fulham. The Chelsea loanee found game time hard to come by at Stamford Bridge after the host of new arrivals at the club, such as that of Kai Havertz, and opted to spend the season on loan at Craven Cottage.

While Jamie Carragher said that it's the same story every year about the English midfielder when asked if it's a massive season for him, Neville disagreed with him, saying that Loftus-Cheek has a lot of potential. He said;

"I take he [Ruben Loftus-Cheek] needs to play every week, play 40 games a season, year in, year out and have consistency and belief, and I’m sure he’ll have a great career. I take offence to statements like that [Carragher's claim] because you’re judging him against expectations he hasn’t set for himself."

The Sky Sports analyst added,

"What Jamie’s judging him against is the expectations. He didn’t set those expectations. He’s got a massive talent, he hasn’t played enough games to have a chance to show his full potential yet."

Hakim Ziyech calls Eden Hazard an 'inspiration'

Blues legend Eden Hazard

Chelsea's latest superstar Hakim Ziyech labelled club legend Eden Hazard an 'inspiration' while speaking of the Belgian skipper. The Real Madrid superstar spend a glorious spell at Stamford Bridge, helping Chelsea to two Premier League titles, along with a host of individual honours.

Ziyech heaped praise on the 29-year-old, saying;

"Eden [Hazard] is a world-class player. You always take inspiration from that, how he plays the game and you always look at the small things, how he does stuff, and I can learn a lot from him."

Hakim Ziyech created more Big Chances (2) than any other player in the early Champions League kick-offs.



He only played 15 minutes. 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Nsv3EQVVKC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 24, 2020

After an injury ahead of the season opener, former AFC Ajax star has gotten off to an impressive start at Chelsea, and has shown that he doesn't need too much time to adapt to his new side.

He added;

"I’m happy. I feel good. I feel at home, and those things are the most important when you perform on the pitch. I always know what I’m capable of doing. I always trust in myself, I’m calm in my head. Peaceful. And all the other things will come by themselves."

Frank Lampard says Chelsea are 'fully fit' ahead of Sevilla showdown

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard delivered an extremely positive response when asked about his side's injury situation, saying that they are fully fit and ready to go ahead of their clash against Sevilla. The Blues have not faced too many injury concerns in recent times but have had to make do without a few key players, such as Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz, among others.

Lampard on injuries: "We are fully fit and ready to go." #CFC #UCL — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 1, 2020

However, with qualification already sealed and a hectic schedule to deal with, the manager hinted at putting out a rotated side in Seville. Speaking in his pre-match presser, Lampard said;

"Yeah, I'll have to do that [rotate players], for different reasons. Some players have been playing a lot, we've been talking about the hectic schedule. It is hectic, but we can't say that on the one hand and then maybe not look at rotation for this game. And on the other side of that players who haven't played as regularly have been training really, really well and part of the group and important to us."

Fringe players such as Olivier Giroud could be involved against Sevilla

He added,

"So some are just knocking on the door and deserve opportunities. So we're not taking the game lightly, even though we've qualified, we want to top the group. I don't expect a drop in level, but there will be an opportunity for some players to get some minutes."

Lampard also confirmed that Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour has recovered from his injury and hinted that he could get minutes in the two remaining UCL group stage matches. Ben Chilwell is also expected to feature in the game despite an injury scare after the Spurs clash.

