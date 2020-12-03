Chelsea News Roundup: Frank Lampard's warning to his players, Blues open to allowing two stars to depart in January, and more — 3rd December 2020

Chelsea are currently one of the most unstoppable sides in European football and registered another statement victory with a 4-0 mauling of Sevilla on the Spaniards' own backyard in the UEFA Champions League. Frank Lampard made nine changes to his XI, and it didn't seem to matter as Chelsea still demolished the reigning Europa League champions, with star striker Olivier Giroud scoring all four of the Blues' goals.

Ahead of their clash against Leeds United, here, we take a look at the latest Chelsea news.

Chelsea open to allowing Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori to leave

Antonio Rudiger in action for Chelsea

Chelsea are set to listen to offers for Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori in the January transfer window, as per ESPN. The Blues are currently stacked in this position and have had several impressive performers, with Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma, in particular, being in great form. The German and the Englishman were linked with moves away in the summer, but neither transfer materialised.

However, with Barcelona said to be in for Rudiger and the likes of Newcastle United interested in signing Tomori, Lampard could potentially sanction a departure or two should they receive suitable offers.

Joe Cole believes Chelsea are UCL contenders

Joe Cole

Former Chelsea forward Joe Cole believes that the Blues are serious contenders for the UEFA Champions League this year. Chelsea sealed qualification for the Round of 16 of the competition with an unbeaten run in their group, and put up a clinical display in Seville as they destroyed Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla by a scoring 4-0.

Cole feels that this Chelsea side can go all the way in the tournament and called them a fearless side, saying;

"There's a fearlessness about them. Second youngest squad in the Premier League. And those names you see. You might think: ‘Ah, Juventus are still there and so are Barcelona’, but if you look at each club individually at the moment, Juventus are in a bit of disarray, Barcelona's a mess, Real Madrid, the manager is hanging on in there."

"You've got to put Chelsea up there."



"You get to the semi-finals. Things happen."



"Chelsea are right up there with the form teams. They're 15 games unbeaten."



How do you rate Chelsea's chances in the Champions League this season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dPbsEV1IoW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 2, 2020

"It’s open to anyone. Manchester City, Liverpool. We could even have a situation where all four English teams are in the last four. I look at those teams that are through already, and none of them scare me. And I think Chelsea are right up there with the form teams, 15 games unbeaten and it's looking rosy for them right now."

Frank Lampard's warning to Chelsea squad

Lampard believes that consistency is key for his side

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has fired a warning to his side about the importance of being consistent if they want to win major honours this season. The Blues have enjoyed a stellar season so far and have been a phenomenal run of results in recent months. They are yet to lose a European game this year and have just one defeat to their name in the league.

Speaking on the Blues' ambitions for major honours after their stunning 4-0 win against Sevilla, Lampard said;

"It is a collective thing, and there’s a lot of aspects to it. We have worked. The lads have gone away and worked in a short offseason. Myself and the staff did analysis on a lot of areas of our game which we wanted to improve."

"My job is to put them into action through work on the training ground. The other aspect is working with the players to make sure the push, drive and spirit of the players is good."

4 - Chelsea have won four consecutive Champions League matches for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign, when they went on to win the competition. Firing. pic.twitter.com/Io1zuCrIdH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2020

The Chelsea legend added,

"The biggest thing is the players; the players have to go out and perform like they did today. The recruitment we did and the competition has started to be really positive in the group. Players trying to get in the team and train at the top level every day."

"I have to put a small warning next to that because people will get excited, particularly after a result like tonight but, as always, consistency is what wins you titles. Premier Leagues and Champions Leagues. We can’t play like tonight and drop the level. Sustaining that level is what will bring success."

Their charge for a first Premier League title since 2016/17 and first UCL title since 2012/13 is still going strong, having won their group in Europe and being two points off the top in the league.

