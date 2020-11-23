Chelsea News Roundup: Star duo set for first-team return, Frank Lampard addresses Blues star's future amidst transfer rumours, and more — 23rd November 2020

Chelsea continued their superb run of results across all competitions with a comfortable 2-0 win against Newcastle United away at St. James' Park. The Blues have been mighty impressive in recent weeks and have managed to keep clean sheets aplenty, which comes as a huge relief given that their defence drew immense criticism at the start of the campaign.

Frank Lampard's side gear up for a busy schedule of fixtures which will see them travel to Rennes and Seville in their next two midweek commitments in Europe, which are placed on either side of a blockbuster showdown between the Englishman and his former manager, Jose Mourinho. Ahead of their trip to France, here, we take a look at some of the latest Chelsea news.

Former Chelsea midfielder tips club to 'break the bank' for N'Golo Kante partner

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante

Former Chelsea star Alan Hudson spoke about Frank Lampard's use of in-form star N'Golo Kante, and how the Englishman has managed to get the best out of him. After a relatively underwhelming 2019/20 season due to injury concerns, Kante has had a superb campaign so far, playing a pivotal role in Chelsea's early success.

Speaking on the French World Cup-winner, Hudson said;

"Other managers have not allowed [N'Golo] Kante the freedom he had at Leicester [City] and if Frank [Lampard] continues to allow him to go and do his thing, which is so natural for him, he will be the key to Chelsea’s success. He is brilliant because he does the simple things properly unlike so many other midfield players."

N'Golo Kante made more tackles (4) and more interceptions (3) than any other Chelsea player on the pitch against Newcastle.



Midfield general. pic.twitter.com/FAv6N2aA2C — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 21, 2020

When asked about who the ideal fit would be for the role that Hudson is referring to, the 69-year-old suggested Jack Grealish, one of the most in-form players in the English top-flight this year. He added,

Advertisement

"If I were Frank I’d break the bank for Jack Grealish and have a Kante/[Jack] Grealish and [Christian] Pulisic midfield. That midfield area will always be the key to the team’s progress… Look at Manchester City since they lost the best: David Silva."

Star duo set to return to action

Chelsea's summer signing Kai Havertz

Chelsea stars Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva could be set to return to first-team action soon, as per Lampard. The Blues are set to travel to France to face Rennes, and could secure qualification for the next phase of the UEFA Champions League with two matches to spare.

Havertz and Silva were both absent from the Blues' squad for their Newcastle trip, but the Englishman confirmed that both of them are part of the group travelling to France.

Thiago Silva has just scored his first ever Premier League goal.



36 years, 47 days young. pic.twitter.com/nymVCAZdUv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 7, 2020

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the manager also confirmed that star forward Christian Pulisic could be set for a return for their weekend clash against Tottenham Hotspur. The American international has been absent since their trip to Burnley with a hamstring injury, but Lampard confirmed that he is recovering well. He revealed;

"Kai [Havertz] and Thiago [Silva] both travel and they are fit for selection. Christian [Pulisic] stays back and doesn’t travel but the good news he has had good progression in the last week. The reason he is staying back is to get some physical work in to hopefully have him ready for selection for this weekend and onwards."

Frank Lampard addresses Olivier Giroud's future

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard spoke about the future of his French striker, Olivier Giroud, at Stamford Bridge. The 34-year-old has not started a single Premier League game so far this season, and with the UEFA Euros on the horizon, he has been tipped for a move away from the club by Didier Deschamps. Giroud himself has hinted at a potential move away following similar comments from his agent.

Advertisement

However, Lampard revealed that he does indeed have plans for the former Arsenal striker, saying;

"Oli [Giroud] is a very important member of our squad. He played a lot of games last year, he will always want to play more, and he is a huge member of the squad for me. I know he will be important for us going forward so I want Oli to be here and to stay."

9 - Oliver Giroud in all comps since 2019/20:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 With Chelsea - 11 goals in 31 matches (starting only 26% of all Blues games)



🇫🇷 With France - 9 goals in 14 matches (starting 71% of all France games)



DrJekyll/MrHyde. pic.twitter.com/1MLvLqwspe — OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 18, 2020

"I have a very good relationship with Oli and if ever he felt it was going to go a different way I would happily have that conversation with him. But I want him to stay here."

The English coach addressed the quotes from Giroud saying that he might have to make a 'worrying' decision in January. He said,

"There is competition in the forward areas at Chelsea. Everyone has to take that one. I saw Oli’s agent's quotes and I thought nothing of them. Oli and I have very open conversations. He wants to play. When he doesn’t play he is an incredible support for the other players. He trains brilliantly no matter what. We will cross that January bridge when it comes, but my thought has to be the strength of our squad."

Advertisement

Also read: Veteran issues ultimatum over playing time ahead of January window, Frank Lampard hails 'ridiculous' Blues star, and more