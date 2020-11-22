Chelsea News Roundup: Veteran issues ultimatum over playing time ahead of January window, Frank Lampard hails 'ridiculous' Blues star, and more — 22nd November 2020

Frank Lampard's seemingly unstoppable Chelsea registered another comfortable victory in the Premier League as they emerged victorious against Newcastle United at St. James' Park. The Blues were without a few key players in Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz, and Christian Pulisic, but it didn't matter as goals from Tammy Abraham and a Federico Fernandez own goal were enough to give them a win.

Ahead of an important run of fixtures including trips to Sevilla, Rennes, and a blockbuster clash against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur, here, we take a look at some of the latest Chelsea news.

Jurgen Klopp explains why he's afraid of Chelsea and Manchester United

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed that the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United could fight for the Premier League title in the near future.

The Reds and Manchester City have dominated the top-flight over the last few years and, speaking on Pep Guardiola's contract extension until 2023, Klopp believes that there will be multiple challengers for Liverpool's English crown, and not just the threat of the Cityzens.

The Premier League-winning German manager explained;

"I'm happy about Pep [Guardiola] signing a new contract. But I'm a little bit afraid it won't be Guardiola against [Jurgen] Klopp over the next few years as it looks like Frank [Lampard] and Chelsea are building a proper team there. Man United will not stay without trying, and Arsenal will do the same and are in a good way as well."

He added,

"Tottenham [Hotspur] look really dangerous this year. Leicester [City] are obviously, and 100% Wolves will not sleep. I'll have forgotten somebody, not because I'm being disrespectful but because I've seen the development of a lot of other teams and see the steps they make."

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur currently sit atop the Premier League table after their mighty impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City in North London.

Frank Lampard hails 'ridiculous' Chelsea star N'Golo Kante

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante has been in superb form

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard waxed lyrical about his French star N'Golo Kante after another impressive performance from the heart of Chelsea's midfield. The Blues' midfield general faced some fitness issues in recent times which have had an impact on his performance levels, but Kante has seemingly regained both fitness and form and has been in spectacular touch this season.

Speaking on his star man, Lampard said;

"Last year, however you want to phrase it, he missed 50 per cent of games with injuries, he had a tough time for different reasons. We've been working very hard to get him fit and fresh with how we manage his training and game time. But his levels of performance are really high."

N'Golo Kante made more tackles (4) and more interceptions (3) than any other Chelsea player on the pitch against Newcastle.



Midfield general. pic.twitter.com/FAv6N2aA2C — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 21, 2020

"I keep saying every time I get asked about N’Golo [Kante] I have so much faith in him. The top midfielder that he is in world football, and not just breaking up and winning balls back, we know that’s a huge quality, but his passing and supporting in midfield, playing in that deeper role now, it’s been a very comfortable transition for him as he’s playing."

The English manager added,

"I'm really, really happy with how he’s playing. I don’t want to tempt fate [with his fitness] because at the minute it’s going well. It’s a constant one for us that we are managing. Because every time you train and you allow him off the leash in training, he makes ridiculous output because that’s the way he plays."

Olivier Giroud sends ultimatum over future at Chelsea

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud

France and Chelsea star Olivier Giroud has sent Frank Lampard a worrying message over his future, admitting that he might have to move away if his situation at the club does not change. The towering striker has accumulated just 41 minutes in the league this season, and with the UEFA Euros on the horizon, Giroud is in search of regular minutes to cement his place at the tip of Les Bleus' attack.

Speaking on his future, Giroud said;

"I am aware of my situation. I know the score. We have discussed it again. I will have to take a decision in January, but I hope to take the right decision. I have always done that, of course. It is concerning because I believe I still have a role to play in the team especially after having a very good end to the last season and I contributed to qualifying for the Champions League."

10 - Olivier Giroud is the first @ChelseaFC player to score 10 goals in a single season in European football. Continental. pic.twitter.com/pe8IaYQNn1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2019

The 34-year-old added,

"I thought I could still help the team. It is true that my game time is reduced a lot. That has to change or I have to make a decision. People talk about my age, but I still feel very good physically even if I am obviously not playing a lot of matches."

"I still have a lot of desire and enthusiasm, and I think what makes a career last longer is the mentality, the motivation and determination to always go further. As long as I have that, I will carry on trying to bring that to the team."

The Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, particularly since the arrival of German frontman Timo Werner. Giroud could realistically depart from the club come January ahead of the Euros.

