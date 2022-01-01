Chelsea could part with two key players to raise funds for Jules Kounde move: Reports

Chelsea will offload Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to make room for Jules Kounde, according to recent reports.

The Blues have been linked with the Sevilla defender for as long as fans can remember. Chelsea came pretty close to signing the Frenchman last summer but a move didn't materialize.

Interestingly, Chelsea haven't cooled their interest in the 23-year-old. They remain in pole position to acquire his services despite interest from other European clubs, including Manchester United.

But the London side will need to spend big to bag Kounde's signature. Reports suggest they could let the players mentioned above leave in January to get the job done.

Ziyech, despite producing a few pleasant moments, has failed to make a mark. As a result, he has been in and out of Tuchel's plans since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2020. Several clubs, including Inter Milan and Barcelona, have shortlisted Ziyech as a target to bolster their squad.

Timo Werner has been a regular starter for Chelsea. However, he has been on the sidelines for a while because of a hamstring injury. Furthermore, Warner tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recuperating from its effects.

However, he returned to training ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Liverpool. It's unclear if he will feature in the game as he's still recovering.

Interestingly, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have been tailing Werner for a while now. However, keeping in mind the financials that will be involved in a potential transfer, Barcelona seems like an unlikely destination due to their massive financial debt.

Chelsea leading the race to sign Jules Kounde as they prepare for Antonio Rudiger's departure

Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger have been going back and forth over a contract extension for a while now. However, reports suggest that the German has decided to bid farewell to the West London club after four glorious years.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the German wants 'nearly twice' the £140k per week that the Premier League team is now offering, which Real Madrid are reportedly willing to agree to.

The report also suggests that Real Madrid players are convinced that Rudiger will arrive at Santiago Bernabeu next summer. This reiterates how talk of contract extensions with Chelsea have more or less reached a deadlock.

Several Chelsea defenders, including Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen, are out of contract at the end of the current season. This means the Blues are looking at a defensive revamp, making Kounde's signing crucial for the club.

Chelsea take on Liverpool on January 2 after a disappointing draw with Brighton on December 30.

