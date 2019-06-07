Chelsea Player of the Year: Top 3 candidates ranked

Mathaeus Abuwa FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 41 // 07 Jun 2019, 19:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It's easy to guess the winner

Looking back at the 2018/19 season, it can be declared that Chelsea enjoyed a successful campaign. A third-place finish alongside a European trophy would have been accepted before the season.

Maurizio Sarri arrived in England with much hype and expectation to completely transform Chelsea’s style of play. An initial unbeaten streak gave the fans immense hope, putting them in the title race.

By the end of November, the Blues were the only team in Europe’s top five leagues not to have lost a game. They were on a 16-game unbeaten in all competitions until Tottenham handed them a 3-1 defeat at Wembley. From then on, the Blues had an up and down season which saw humiliating defeats at the hands of Bournemouth and Manchester City.

It can be said that the players didn’t fully grasp the methods of Maurizio Sarri, but it was some of their individual performances that eventually carried Chelsea through to a top-four finish and European silverware.

Here are Chelsea Player of the Year: Top 3 candidates ranked.

#3 Antonio Rüdiger

Antonio Rudiger signed for Chelsea in 2017

In a relatively shaky defence, Antonio Rüdiger has been the one constant for Chelsea. The German formed partnerships with David Luiz and Andreas Christensen, but regardless of his partner, Rüdiger always performed to a higher level. Sarriball wouldn’t have had the platform to shine if Rüdiger wasn’t at the foundation.

It’s safe to say that without Rüdiger, Chelsea would have conceded more than the 39 goals they did in the league. Such was the poor defensive shape of the team that the Blues defence was often left vulnerable to being overloaded. This can be seen through Rüdiger averaging 2.9 clearances a game.

Whoever Chelsea appoints as a new manager, they must firmly promote Christensen as a first team starter alongside the German. With David Luiz on the wrong side of 30, Rüdiger will evolve into, if he already hasn’t, Chelsea’s marquee defender and leader at the back.

1 / 3 NEXT