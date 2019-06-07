×
Chelsea lodge appeal against transfer ban with CAS

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    07 Jun 2019, 15:02 IST
Chelsea flags - cropped
Chelsea fans wave flags at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have formally lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the two-window transfer ban imposed by FIFA.

Football's governing body handed down the sanction after finding the Premier League club to have breached regulations relating to the international transfer and registration of players aged under 18.

The FIFA Appeal Committee subsequently upheld the decision, barring Chelsea from signing players over the age of 16 until 2020.

Chelsea, who refute all claims of wrongdoing, last month announced their intention to take the matter to CAS and the appeal has now been officially registered.

However, CAS confirmed to Omnisport that Chelsea have not requested to delay the ban.

"Accordingly, the FIFA decision remains in force," said a CAS spokesperson.

The London outfit completed the signing of Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund prior to receiving the penalty and are expected to imminently finalise the sale of star winger Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

Maurizio Sarri continues to be linked to the vacant coaching post at Juventus and could see the transfer restrictions as prohibitive to his hopes of further developing a squad that won the Europa League last month.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
