Chelsea possible starting XI for Premier League clash against Burnley

Chelsea will get going in the Premier League again on Saturday as they gear up to travel to Turf Moor for their clash against Burnley. Last week ended in disappointment for the Blues as they lost the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on penalties. But they bounced back this week after defeating Luton Town in the fifth Round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea could gain some ground in the Premier League this week

The Stamford Bridge outfit have played just one Premier League game in the last month and a half. Due to this, some teams have played more games than them.

Regardless, they are still third in the table but have played two games less than first-placed Manchester City and fourth-placed Manchester United. They have also played one game lesser than 2nd-placed Liverpool. The West London club could now gain some ground this week by defeating Burnley away from home.

On that note, let's take a look at the possible starting line-up for Chelsea in their Premier League game against Burnley.

Goalkeeper- Edouard Mendy

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League

Edouard Mendy has been excellent for the Blues this season and recently produced a stellar display in the Carabao Cup final.

Edouard Mendy has been excellent for the Blues this season and recently produced a stellar display in the Carabao Cup final.

He was rested for the FA Cup tie against Luton Town but is sure to return to the starting line-up for the weekend clash against the Clarets. His shot-stopping abilities will be key for Chelsea at the business end of the campaign. He is expected to keep a clean sheet against the 18th-placed side in the league.

Centre-back- Trevoh Chaloabh

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Like Mendy, Chalobah was also brilliant in the Carabao Cup final and did not feature in the FA Cup tie in mid-week. However, he has become an integral part of the backline due to his youthful drive, passing range and consistency.

He is expected to feature in the right side of defense following an injury to Cesar Azpilicueta.

Burnley are certain to pose some physical challenges for the young centre-back but Chalobah is more than capable of facing those. The defender could cement a place in the starting line-up with a good performance in the weekend's game.

Centre-back- Thiago Silva

Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Thiago Silva has been Chelsea's most consistent player this season and has rarely put a foot wrong in the current league campaign.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Rio Ferdinand on Thiago Silva: "What he’s doing at 37 years is old is ridiculous. He is still at the top of his game. Cool and composed, calm under pressure, he is the perfect defender in the best league in the world at that age. He's remarkable." Rio Ferdinand on Thiago Silva: "What he’s doing at 37 years is old is ridiculous. He is still at the top of his game. Cool and composed, calm under pressure, he is the perfect defender in the best league in the world at that age. He's remarkable." https://t.co/tC2Iqchccl

The West London club's defense has been a bit shaky in recent months but things would have been far worse without Silva. The Brazilian ace has the poise, skill and leadership qualities to churn out victories for his side. The game against Burnley is not expected to be any different.

Centre-back- Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea v Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

Antonio Rudiger was the only defender to start in the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup victory against Luton Town.

GOAL @goal



LOVES lifting trophies 🤪 Antonio Rudiger turns 29 todayLOVES lifting trophies 🤪 Antonio Rudiger turns 29 today 🎂LOVES lifting trophies 🤪 https://t.co/8J4TbcaPt8

The centre-back has been one of the most injury-free players at Chelsea this season and he has complemented that with quality performances. His aggressiveness, quality on the ball and threat through set-pieces makes him a valuable asset.

Rudiger will look to ensure a clean sheet against Burnley on Saturday. This is something the Blues failed to do in their 1-1 draw against Sean Dyche & co in November.

Right wing-back- Reece James

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Reece James was out for nearly eight weeks with an injury before returning to the pitch as a substitute in the Carabao Cup final last week. He also came on as a substitute in the FA Cup tie against Luton Town and looked fresh and raring to play.

Reece James @reecejames_24 After a long two months out great feeling to be back out there competing again! Unfortunate to lose on penalties. We gave everything right until the end. Sometimes that’s the way this crazy game goes. Congratulations to Liverpool. We’ll be back! After a long two months out great feeling to be back out there competing again! Unfortunate to lose on penalties. We gave everything right until the end. Sometimes that’s the way this crazy game goes. Congratulations to Liverpool. We’ll be back! https://t.co/X9pnWpBBEh

He could now make his first Premier League start since the end of December. Chelsea have missed James' innovative and dynamic wing-play on the right-side and the attackers could now feed on his service again. His strength and agility in both phases of the pitch could prove too much for Burnley on Saturday.

Left wing-back- Marcos Alonso

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Marcos Alonso has been a starter for Chelsea this season since the knee injury to Ben Chilwell in late November. The Spaniard has produced decent performances in the Premier League but has hit some good form in recent weeks.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Excellent assist from Marcos Alonso to help earn the three points today! Excellent assist from Marcos Alonso to help earn the three points today! 👏 https://t.co/Qfusa32cTY

Burnley will create a number of problems for the left wing-back on Saturday and the 31-year-old ace will need to be up for the challenge. With the Clarets looking to escape relegation, Alonso shall need to be at his best if the Blues hope to come away with three points.

Central midfielder- N'Golo Kante

Al Hilal v Chelsea FC: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

N'Golo Kante has been nothing short of sensational in the past two months. The Frenchman might have missed several Premier League games in the first half of the campaign but will be looking to make an impact now.

Conn @ConnCFC Ngolo Kante adds another UEFA Champions League man of the match to his collection.



World class player. Ngolo Kante adds another UEFA Champions League man of the match to his collection. World class player. https://t.co/WNNMNYTzEH

The box-to-box metronome is full of energy at all times, a quality that will come in handy against Burnley. Sean Dyche's men are a tough side to break and make good use of possession. Kante shall need to protect the backline and make a difference in the final third of the pitch to ensure a win at the weekend.

Central midfielder- Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg

Mateo Kovacic has arguably been the best midfielder at Stamford Bridge this season. The Croatian ace has produced several all-action performances to ensure a starting spot week-in and week-out.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



83% pass accuracy

80% ground duels won (8/10)

75 touches

47 passes completed

4 fouls drawn

2 tackles won

2 attempted take-ons

2 successful take-ons

1 shot



Brought the energy. Mateo Kovacic’s game by numbers vs Liverpool (105 mins):83% pass accuracy80% ground duels won (8/10)75 touches47 passes completed4 fouls drawn2 tackles won2 attempted take-ons2 successful take-ons1 shotBrought the energy. Mateo Kovacic’s game by numbers vs Liverpool (105 mins):83% pass accuracy80% ground duels won (8/10)75 touches47 passes completed4 fouls drawn2 tackles won2 attempted take-ons2 successful take-ons1 shotBrought the energy. 🇭🇷 https://t.co/aS8indROQG

Kovacic's range of qualities has helped the Blues in several tricky situations this season. The midfielder can dribble past defenders with ease while also pressing the opposition into a tight corner to regain possession. His creativity is also highly underrated. He will need to tap into it against Burnley to ensure the strikers have the required service to score goals.

Kovacic could be the difference-maker for their Premier League tie on Saturday.

Left-wing- Christian Pulisic

Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic is starting to look like his old-self again and was one of the best players on the pitch in the League Cup final against Liverpool.

The American international is a great chance creator and also a natural goal-scorer. His direct runs are a threat against opponents that employ a low-block, a strategy Burnley use effectively.

Chelsea will need more contributions from their wingers in the coming months. Pulisic could help in that regard with some magic against the Clarets.

Right-wing- Mason Mount

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Mason Mount may have been guilty of missing some sitters in the League Cup final but produced a good performance in the recent FA Cup victory.

Harry @HarryCFC170



Regardless of opinion, Mason Mount will be here for a long time and Chelsea will continue to win trophies The debate around Mason Mount continues. Some will argue that he's untouchable, others will blame him for every loss. He's judged differently to other players.Regardless of opinion, Mason Mount will be here for a long time and Chelsea will continue to win trophies The debate around Mason Mount continues. Some will argue that he's untouchable, others will blame him for every loss. He's judged differently to other players.Regardless of opinion, Mason Mount will be here for a long time and Chelsea will continue to win trophies 🔵🏆 https://t.co/kmLMX7MovL

The attacking midfielder is industrious, lively and a goal-threat at all times. His crossing abilities in open play and set-pieces is also a huge bonus. So it is no surprise that he has contributed the most goals in the Premier League for his club this season. He has scored seven goals in hte league and made six assists.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that the young star can add to his tally against Burnley.

Striker- Romelu Lukaku

Luton Town v Chelsea: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Although there has been a lot of criticism of him, Romelu Lukaku is starting to hit some good form for the Blues. The Belgian international had a controversial goal disallowed in the Carabao Cup final for marginal offside. He then scored the decider in the 3-2 victory against Luton Town on Wednesday.

B/R Football @brfootball Romelu Lukaku after giving Chelsea the lead against Luton Town 🗣️ Romelu Lukaku after giving Chelsea the lead against Luton Town 🗣️ https://t.co/S4lGRy2qKu

The centre-forward was signed for a club-record £97.5 million in the summer from Inter Milan. Fans expect him to score goals consistently for the Blues, especially after the Sky Italia interview in December. In the interview, he criticized Tuchel's system and expressed his desire to return to Inter.

Regardless, Lukaku was out injured when Burnley came to Stamford Bridge in November. But he could now get back to scoring in the Premier League on Saturday. Tuchel will be expecting the club's record signing to get going soon, since they are in the penultimate stage of the season now.

