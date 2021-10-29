Chelsea receive injury boost ahead of Premier League clash against Newcastle United

Chelsea have received a massive injury boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Newcastle United. The likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic have returned to first-team training, according to Chelsea News.

As many as seven Chelsea players were under serious doubt for their game against Newcastle United in the Premier League. However, the four aforementioned players trained with the rest of the squad and could feature against the Magpies this weekend.

Amongst those four players, the return of Christian Pulisic is the most significant for Chelsea. The American international was sidelined after playing in just one Premier League match against Crystal Palace on the opening weekend. The 23-year-old winger had since been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

However, it is not all good news for Chelsea. Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek was only seen training individually while forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are expected to remain out of contention for their Premier League tie against Newcastle.

This could prompt Thomas Tuchel to yet again play Kai Havertz as the lone forward again. The likes of Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi could play as the attacking midfielders.

Chelsea will look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League standings

Chelsea will look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League standings when they travel to St. James' Park on Saturday. The Blues are already one point ahead of Liverpool and two points clear of Manchester City in third place.

Chelsea have a great opportunity to extend their winning run in the Premier League. They face a Newcastle United side who, despite their big-money takeover, are currently 19th in the standings and winless in the league.

Following their trip to the north-east of England, Chelsea take on Sean Dyche's Burnley side, another club currently without a win in the Premier League.

Chelsea's strong start to the Premier League season is widely based on their strong defense. In their first nine games, Chelsea have only conceded three goals, the lowest in the Premier League. Only Liverpool, Manchester City and Southampton have managed to score past this Chelsea defense so far this season.

Chelsea will want to score six points from their next two matches in the Premier League. Their next games after Newcastle United and Burnley are against Leicester City and Manchester United.

