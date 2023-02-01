Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech extremely upset after deadline day move to PSG breaks down: Reports

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech is reportedly disconcerted after a potential loan move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fell through ahead of completion on the recently concluded winter transfer deadline day.

Ziyech, 29, has failed to nail down a first-team place at the Blues since arriving from Ajax for a fee of around £33 million in 2020. However, he has helped the west London outfit lift a total of three trophies so far.

A left-footed technical operator renowned for his set-pieces, the 50-cap Morocco international was heavily linked with a temporary switch to PSG in the final days of January. Despite reports claiming that he had reached a personal agreement with the Parisians, the deal failed to materialize as the Blues allegedly sent through the wrong papers.

PSG’s statement on the Hakim Ziyech deal that fell through. 🗣️ “Last night was an absolute shambles. Chelsea will not darken PSG’s doorstep ever again. This is not how you do business or treat a player.”PSG’s statement on the Hakim Ziyech deal that fell through. https://t.co/HAPiZiSAhY

According to The Telegraph, Ziyech has been left disappointed after his proposed loan deal to PSG collapsed on the winter deadline day. Chelsea sent the incorrect documentation three times, which led to the Parisians' failure to complete the Moroccan's formal registration in time.

PSG lodged an appeal with Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) but that was rejected at a hearing on Wednesday (February 1).

The Blues have been accused of ignoring Ziyech's potential temporary move. Instead, the new ownership focussed heavily on pushing through the British record signing of Enzo Fernandez for a staggering £107 million.

Prior to being linked with PSG, Ziyech was also on the transfer radar of the likes of AC Milan, AS Roma, Newcastle United, and Everton.

Chelsea dished out over £300 million to add eight new players to their star-studded squad. The club have snapped up Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos, and David Datro Fofana permanently. They also roped in Joao Felix on an exorbitant short-term loan switch.

Chelsea relish advantage in race to sign 24-year-old English midfielder, says journalist

Speaking to Give Me Sport, reputed journalist Ryan Taylor asserted that the Blues have an advantage over Arsenal and Liverpool in the race for West Ham United captain Declan Rice. He elaborated:

"I do personally think those reports are premature. I think you can't underestimate the influence that Rice is a boyhood Chelsea fan; his entire family are Chelsea fans, and he spent eight or nine years with the club before being released as a 14-year-old. I think in his head, there will certainly be an element of unfinished business there."

Rice, 24, has established himself as one of the top holding midfielders in the world over the past two campaigns. He has registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 221 overall appearances for David Moyes' outfit.

