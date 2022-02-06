Chelsea’s scoring defenders come up clutch again as Blues avoid Plymouth upset

Chelsea needed 120 minutes to see off League One side Plymouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup, after enduring a difficult afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

But if there is one thing that has become synonymous with the Blues under Thomas Tuchel, it's the fact that they always manage to find a way when the going gets tough.

On this occasion, they had to come from behind to seal the victory. Macauley Gillesphey gave the visitors a surprise lead after eight minutes but Cesar Azpilecueta pulled Chelsea level before the half-time break.

The Blues were dominant for the majority of the game but were equally wasteful. Marcos Alonso’s extra-time goal ultimately earned them a 2-1 win, but not before Kepa Arrizabalaga produced a stunning save to deny Ryan Hardie from the penalty.

Chelsea’s defenders run the show

While Arrizabalaga’s heroic penalty save ensured the game didn’t go to penalties, it was Chelsea’s defenders who ultimately ensured victory.

It has been a mixed season for the Blues, who are all but out of the Premier League title race. However, the club’s defenders have been producing some impressive numbers.

Reece James has five goals and six assists this season, Ben Chilwell has scored thrice and registered one assist – both players are currently injured, though.

Antonio Rudiger also has three goals and four assists and Thiago Silva has three goals and two assists. This term, even Andreas Christensen has two goals and an assist to his name.

Against Plymouth, Chelsea’s defenders once again came up clutch as Azpilicueta and Alonso scored to secure progression to the next round of the FA Cup.

Blues go into Club World Cup with momentum

Chelsea’s next assignment will be at the FIFA Club World Cup and they will foray into the competition in high spirits.

Had the Blues lost, though, there would have been a deflated mood around the dressing room which could’ve affected their psyche going into the Club World Cup.

“We had 60 minutes where we could also lead 3-1 with many opportunities, crosses from the side and touches in the box,” assistant manager, Arno Michels, who stood in for the indisposed Thomas Tuchel, told Chelseafc.com after the win over Plymouth.

“We were a little bit unlucky with the crossbar and the post, and then at the same time we scored more or less an own goal, which brought us some difficulties.

“We put ourselves in trouble with the penalty at the end but everybody would say in the FA Cup the most important thing is to go through and that’s what we did.”

Chelsea will arrive at the Club World Cup knowing they are still in contention for three trophies this season. That is enough of a boost for the Blues, who had won just one in three before Saturday’s FA Cup win over Plymouth.

