Chelsea show great character to bounce back against stubborn West Ham United

After a run of two successive losses in the Premier League, Chelsea returned to winning ways on Monday, defeating West Ham United 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have had a torrid past week, which has seen them drop from potential title contenders to a side that is currently out of the top four. Needing a quick and solid response, Chelsea gave their fans one against West Ham on Monday.

It wasn’t the most pleasant of games, but this was a professional performance from Frank Lampard’s side. Scoring three goals against a side like the Hammers would surely delight any manager.

The scoreline, though, seems a bit exaggerated. While the Blues won the game 3-0, West Ham were always in it and had numerous chances to score.

Chelsea 3-0 West Ham FT:



⚽️ Thiago Silva

⚽️ Abraham

⚽️ Abraham



Chelsea move up to 5th, while West Ham sit in 10th. pic.twitter.com/ypwoyEo9lx — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 21, 2020

Not dominant, but a clinical performance from Chelsea

On another day, it could have ended 1-1, 1-2, or even 1-3 in favor of David Moyes' side. However, Chelsea showed great character to withstand the second-half onslaught from West Ham, before killing the game off with two quick-fire goals from Tammy Abraham.

It took just 10 minutes for the Blues to open the scoring, thanks to Thiago Silva’s bullet header. However, the Hammers seized control of the game following the goal and largely dominated proceedings.

Until Abraham’s cushioning goal in the 78th minute, West Ham looked like the side more likely to score. The result was, however, put beyond doubt after Abraham scored his second of the night to seal a 3-0 win.

“The performance was really good against a team with the quality of West Ham and what they’re doing at the moment,” Lampard said after the game, as quoted by Chelseafc.com.

Advertisement

“Our defensive game was great. I wasn’t sure it would be a beautiful game because there was a bit of pressure today and they’re a good side but the lads dealt with that side of it really well.”

Morale booster ahead of Arsenal clash

The Blues may have lost their place in the top four and, by extension, their contenders' tag. However, their right and resilience is admirable.

For a side that lost back-to-back Premier League games against Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, how they approached the West Ham match typified their character.

Chelsea are currently fifth on the Premier League table – one point behind fourth-placed Everton and six below league leaders Liverpool.

The win against West Ham was just what Chelsea needed ahead of their crucial encounter with Arsenal on Boxing Day.