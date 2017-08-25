Reports: Chelsea edge closer to signing £35 million midfielder

It looks like there is finally some respite for Antonio Conte in the transfer market

Chelsea might have signed the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Morata and Bakayoko, but it is safe to say that the Premier League champions have not had the best of transfer markets so far. However, according to latest reports in reputed UK daily, The Telegraph, the Blues look all set to complete the signing of want-away Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The future of Chamberlain has been subject to intense speculation in the past few weeks. Liverpool were also said to be interested in the England international, but it looks like Chelsea have won the race to sign the versatile Arsenal midfielder.

Chamberlain's contract is running out next season and he is yet to agree on a new deal with the Gunners. Latest reports state that Chamberlain has even rejected a massive £180,000/week contract to stay at Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has been at Arsenal since the age of 17, but it looks like he might now make the controversial transfer to Chelsea as the Blues have launched a £35 million bid for the talented midfielder. Capable of playing as a midfielder, on the wings or even as a wing-back, Chamberlain will definitely add quality and depth to Conte's Chelsea.

According to The Telegraph, Antonio Conte himself is behind the third bid for Chamberlain as he is impressed with the Arsenal man's versatility and sees him as a player who will significantly improve his options. Chamberlain will also add to the homegrown quota of Chelsea and this is the reason why Conte is ready to sanction a £35 bid for the England international.

The Blues have also been linked to Drinkwater and Candreva, but Chamberlain's reluctance to sign a new contract has encouraged the Premier League champions and Chelsea are now increasingly confident of sealing a deal before the transfer window ends.

Chamberlain could be a valuable addition to the Chelsea squad.

Chamberlain's ability to play as a midfielder or as a wing-back will be extremely valuable to Conte and Chelsea's squad will certainly have an extra option if they complete the signing of the 24-year-old before the transfer window ends.

