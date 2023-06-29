Chelsea star deemed 'too expensive' as Bayern Munich are offered chance to sign 22-year-old: Reports

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana was recently offered to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, according to German journalist Kerry Hau.

Fofana, 22, joined the Blues from Leicester City for a deal worth a whopping £75 million last summer. His first season at Stamford Bridge did not go to plan as he missed 20 games due to a knee injury. The center-back, nevertheless, made as many appearances across competitions for the club, helping them keep four clean sheets.

The France international, who is contracted to Chelsea until 2029, will be determined to return to his best next season. Many expect him to be a linchpin in the Blues' team as they prepare for their first campaign under Mauricio Pochettino.

However, in a surprising turn of events, it has emerged that Fofana was recently offered to Bayern. According to the aforementioned source, the Bavarians had the option to sign the former Leicester to strengthen their defense. It's unclear if the idea was floated by the Premier League giants or the player's representatives.

It's worth noting that former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is currently in charge of the Bundesliga champions. It was the German tactician who oversaw Fofana's signing at Stamford Bridge last season. Hence, there is no doubt that the defender is of interest to the coach.

Bayern, though, have decided against pursuing a deal for Fofana as they consider him 'too expensive' as per the report. Chelsea would want to make a profit on the £75 million deal they agreed with Leicester if they are to part ways with the Frenchman one year after signing him.

Chelsea generate significant funds from player sales

Chelsea have been keen to move some of their players on before June 30 to balance their books after spending over £600 million across the last two transfer windows. They have done a great job so far, finalizing the sales of four players - Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy. N'Golo Kante, meanwhile, has left on a free transfer.

The Blues have notably sold Havertz to London rivals Arsenal for a deal worth up to £65 million. Manchester City, meanwhile, have agreed to pay the Stamford Bridge outfit £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons for Kovacic. Koulibaly and Mendy have moved to Saudi Arabia for a combined sum of around £36 million.

Hakim Ziyech, 30, is the next in line to leave the Blues, with Al-Nassr agreeing a £13 million deal, according to French journalist Santi Aouna. It's worth noting that Mauricio Pochettino's side also have a bid worth £60 million from Manchester United for Mason Mount. If everything goes to plan, the Premier League giants will make over £200 million.

