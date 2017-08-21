Reports: Chelsea make stunning move to sign Tottenham superstar

Chelsea are ready to offer the star double the salary he currently gets at Tottenham!

Things are looking up for Chelsea and Conte

What's the story?

Chelsea handed Tottenham a heartbreaking 2-1 loss at Wembley last night and they are set to trouble Tottenham even more as they are gearing up to make a big money move for Tottenham superstar Toby Alderweireld. According to Sunday Times (via Metro), the Premier League champions are in contact with the Belgian and are ready to double his current salary of £49,000/week.

The 28-year-old star has been integral to Tottenham's good performances in the last two seasons, but it seems that the Belgian has got frustrated with the pay bracket at Spurs and is on the lookout for a higher pay at Stamford Bridge.

Also read: Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points

In case you didn't know...

Future Chelsea star?

It is no secret that Conte wants three or four more signings before the transfer window ends. Alderweireld is definitely one of the best defenders in the Premier League and will prove to be an excellent addition to the Blues' backline.

Also, when the 28-year-old was asked about his future at Tottenham a few days back, he admitted that contract talks had stalled. Speaking to Sky Sports, Alderweireld had said:

"No news that I know of so nothing – zero." (about a new contract at Tottenham)

The heart of the matter

Although Chelsea have signed Antonio Rudiger from Roma, Conte is still on the lookout for defensive reinforcements and Alderweireld will be an excellent addition to the 3 man backline at Chelsea. Skilled on the ball and blessed with excellent positioning skills, the Belgian is also a good header of the ball and one of the best defenders in world football at the moment.

With talks of new contract having stalled and Alderweireld looking for double his current wages, a move to the Premier League Champions could be on the cards for the talented centre-back.

Also read: Top 5 Belgians in the Premier League

Video

What a player Alderweireld has been for Tottenham!

Author's take

In this current day and age, a salary of £49,000/week for a defender of Alderweireld's stature is unheard of. Chelsea are more than capable of doubling his salary and Antonio Conte might just get his man if Daniel Levy decides to sell the big Belgian instead of giving in to his contract demands.

Also read: No Wembley worries for Pochettino despite Spurs setback