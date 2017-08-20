Top 5 Belgians in the Premier League

The Belgians are a dominant contingent in the Premier League, here are the top 5 who are playing at their peak at the moment.

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari Top 5 / Top 10 20 Aug 2017, 22:31 IST

Vincent Kompany is one of the best Premier League defenders ever.

The Premier League is home to innumerable foreigners from various countries across the world. Almost every country where football is a prime sport has their representation in the English top-flight.

Amongst these countries, the Belgian contingent is a relatively new entry. However, they are spread across all the top teams in England now and are vital to their team's fortunes.

The country is witnessing its Golden Generation and a majority of them ply their trade in the Premier League. Here are the top 5 Belgians currently playing in the Premier League and operating at the highest level.

Special Mention - Vincent Kompany, Manchester City

The big Belgian is the longest-serving representative in the Premier League, having been with Manchester City since 2008. Thus, he can be considered the first top Belgian in the Premier League.

However, the City captain has struggled for fitness in recent seasons. The 31-year old is no longer the same player despite still being the best defender at the Etihad.

Hence, the two-time PL winner does not make it to the top 5 on this list.

#5 Toby Alderweireld/Jan Vertonghen, Tottenham

The Spurs duo can be considered to be the best defensive pairing in the Premier League

Both Alderweireld and Vertonghen are two of the biggest reasons behind Spurs' consistency in the past few seasons. The centre-back duo play for Belgium and it is difficult to pick one out of the two.

While Vertonghen is the better ball-playing defender who can get forward and also play at left-back, Alderweireld is the old-school tough-tackling defender with an eye for a long pass. The former is excellent in reading the game and making key interceptions. On the other hand, the latter has a great knack of not conceding fouls, highlighting his ability and intelligence.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has two of the best defenders in the world at the heart of his defence and the Belgian duo can be considered to be the best pair in the league at the moment.