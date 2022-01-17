Chelsea in talks to sign PSG star on loan in the ongoing January transfer window - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly begun negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over a potential loan move for French left-back Layvin Kurzawa this month.

According to the Daily Mail, Thomas Tuchel's side have prioritized the signing of a left-back during the ongoing transfer window. Ben Chilwell has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season. The former Leicester City full-back suffered a serious knee injury during the Blues' clash with Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on November 24.

Kurzawa joined PSG from AS Monaco in the summer of 2015 in a deal worth €23 million. The 29-year-old has gone on to make 153 appearances for the club in all competitions and has scored 14 goals.

Kurzawa has helped PSG win four Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe de France titles, and four Coupe de la Ligue titles during his six-and-a-half seasons with the club. The Frenchman has, however, fallen behind Spanish full-back Juan Bernat in the pecking order at PSG in recent times.

He has made just one appearance for PSG in all competitions this season. Kurzawa is reportedly considered surplus to requirements by Argentine tactician Mauricio Pochettino. A move away from the club could certainly help him get regular playing time once again.

Moving to Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season could be the ideal move for the PSG star. The Blues are eager to sign a left-back to provide cover and competition for Marcos Alonso at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel is also keen to reunite with the 29-year-old, who he managed while at the helm in Paris, and provide him with a chance to rejuvenate his career.

Chelsea reportedly attempted to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell with Lyon. The French club, however, are rumored to have rejected the Blues' request as they are keen to keep hold of the Italian defender until the end of the season.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Chelsea 'interested' in PSG star Layvin Kurzawa to address left-back frailties Chelsea 'interested' in PSG star Layvin Kurzawa to address left-back frailtiesmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/7OCNLQrizK

Chelsea could cool their interest in PSG's Kurzawa and switch their focus to AC Milan star Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez in action for AC Milan.

According to Absolute Chelsea, the Blues have reportedly enquired about the availability of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez. The 24-year-old has developed into one of the best attacking full-backs in Serie A during his time with the Italian club.

Hernandez is widely expected to join one of Europe's top clubs in the near future. He has scored four goals in 23 appearances in all competitions for AC Milan this season. His speed, work-rate and attacking ability make him the ideal transfer target for Chelsea.

Get French Football News @GFFN

bit.ly/3ro1KWz PSG's Layvin Kurzawa (29) has been offered to Chelsea - the left-back is looking to leave. (FM) PSG's Layvin Kurzawa (29) has been offered to Chelsea - the left-back is looking to leave. (FM)bit.ly/3ro1KWz

Also Read Article Continues below

The Blues could therefore cool their interest in Kurzawa and switch their focus to Hernandez. Kurzava has lacked game time this season and could take time to get used to the speed and physicality of the Premier League.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra