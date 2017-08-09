Reports: Chelsea to launch stunning move for AS Monaco star Djibril Sidibe

Antonio Conte is keen on signing him this summer!

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 09 Aug 2017, 10:43 IST

Forcing the board?

What’s the story?

Chelsea plotting a stunning move for AS Monaco's Djibril Sidibe according to TransferMarketWeb (via Express). Antonio Conte is keen on signing one more defender this summer and is keen on securing the deal for the Monaco star.

Sidibe is the 2nd Monaco star Chelsea are targeting this summer. They have already signed Tiemoue Bakayoko from the Ligue 1 side and are trying to lure the 25-year-old now.

In case you didn’t know...

The number of players in Chelsea's squad has been diminishing day-by-day. Antonio Conte has just 17 first team players right now as the rest have been sold or loaned out.

From last season's main squad, John Terry, Asmir Begovic, Chalobah, Nemanja Matic and Nathan Ake have been sold. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been loaned out to Crystal Palace while Diego Costa has been asked to leave.

Chelsea have also loaned out 25 players already this summer. And the number are set to increase with Lewis Baker and a few other academy players lined up.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea are desperate to sign a right wing-back and a left wing-back this summer. Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso have no competition and Conte is not happy with it.

Alex Sandro was their top target but despite putting in a world record bid for the Brazilian, Juventus have refused to sell him. The Old Lady might have considered selling him but after Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves forced themselves out, the Serie A champions decided not to let another defender leave.

Chelsea have tried their hands elsewhere too but have not been able to secure a deal. Reports suggest that this is their 2nd bid for Sidibe.

AS Monaco have sold the team that won them the Ligue 1 title last season but are not reluctant to sell more players. Fabinho is the only player they have decided not to let go of while Kylian Mbappe is just a €180 million bid away from joining Real Madrid or Barcelona.

What’s next?

Chelsea will try to seal the deal with Monaco for Sidibe as soon as possible. The Premier League season begins this weekend and signing a player or two in time for the season opener against Burnley is the primary target at the club right now.

Author’s Take

Signing anyone would be a big deal at Chelsea right now. They have been finding it hard to bring in players this summer despite getting Morata for a club record fee along with Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger and Willy Caballero.

Sidibe would be a brilliant upgrade to Moses. He can dominate the right side of the defence along with Cesar Azpilicueata and Chelsea can become rock solid at the back.