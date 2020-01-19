Chelsea to line up Sancho bid, Lewis Dunk back on the radar and more: Chelsea Transfer Roundup, 19th January 2020

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Frank Lampard is still searching for his first signing of the winter window

Chelsea had earlier been allowed to buy players in January after their transfer ban was lifted, but the Blues have sustained a silent window despite being linked to a host of players from various clubs.

The likes of Moussa Dembele, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho have all emerged as potential targets for Frank Lampard in the back pages, but nothing has materialised thus far.

The situation of players they've linked with, alongside a possible tinkering of approach from 'quality' to 'quantity' from the Blues management has resulted in a barren spell.

On that note, let's visit the main transfer stories surrounding Chelsea in the last 24 hours or so.

Chelsea to line up £102 million bid for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is ripping the Bundesliga apart

Jadon Sancho, who was earlier feeling 'scapegoated' after off-field issues at Dortmund, has left all his tensions behind and is smashing records again. As recently as yesterday, the winger recorded a goal and assist in BVB's 5-3 win over Augsburg.

The Englishman has been linked with Chelsea for quite sometime now, and according to various reports, Roman Abramovich has given his side the license to exercise their financial muscle and cough up a sum close to £102 million for Sancho.

The teenage sensation, who has also been linked to Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool, has scored 13 goals and added 14 more in the league so far this term.

Blues revive interest in Brighton's Lewis Dunk

Brighton & Hove Albion's Dunk in action against his apparent suitors

Advertisement

If reports from the Daily Star are to be believed, Lampard's side are already readying a £48 million bid for Brighton and Hove Albion center-back Lewis Dunk.

The Seagulls skipper was earlier linked with Chelsea as well, but after almost a week of silence on his future, the above report claims the Blues are now taking a step forward in pursuit of a center-half.

Perhaps, this comes as a response to Antonio Rudiger's shambolic error against Newcastle on Saturday, which ultimately led to Isaac Hayden's winner.

Earlier, Brighton manager Graham Potter opened up on the Dunk scenario, pronouncing,

"He signed a long term contract (in July 2018). We are quite relaxed about the situation. I have really enjoyed working with Lewis as a footballer and as a person.”

Latest on Timo Werner and Chelsea links

Timo Werner admitted he isn't interested in a transfer at the moment.

Timo Werner has appeared as one of Chelsea's prime targets over the last few months owing to the striker's low valuation.

He also recently hinted his desire to play in the English top-flight, remarking:

"I'm not interested in a transfer at the moment. At some point, it would certainly be attractive to play in a foreign country. I like playing when it's raining, so England wouldn't be a bad destination in general. You have to honestly say that the Premier League is simply the most interesting league".

It is also widely reported that the forward isn't going to leave RB Leipzig this winter as the club aims to land the Bundesliga title.

However, Chelsea have supposedly opened conversations with the blistering goal-scorer, according to the Mirror.

Follow the latest transfer rumors with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog