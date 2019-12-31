Chelsea Transfer News: Blues keeping tabs on RB Leipzig's Timo Werner

Timo Werner is reportedly a top transfer target for Chelsea

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Chelsea are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig's goalscoring Timo Werner and they are looking to exploit the German international's release clause. Contrasting reports have emerged in the media, with his supposed release clause being quoted as low as £25.6 million and as high as £51.2 million in recent months.

Frank Lampard's side are eager to get in touch with Leipzig and clarify the situation, before contemplating a move for the versatile forward. The Blues have watched Leipzig games closely this season, with Welsh international Ethan Ampadu on loan at the club and Werner has emerged as a top target for the club, having scored a staggering 23 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this season.

Frank Lampard to add to his squad in January?

Aside from the German international, the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Moussa Dembele, Jadon Sancho and Samuel Chukwueze have been linked with the Stamford Bridge outfit in recent weeks and it remains to be seen if they add to their attacking armoury in the January transfer window.

Despite starting the season strongly, Chelsea have struggled to find consistency off late and Lampard is eager to add to his squad next month, as they look to cement their place in the Premier League top four. Werner is a top target for the Blues and Chelsea could well make a move for the 23-year-old in the coming weeks to provide competition and cover for Tammy Abraham, who has reportedly stalled on a new contract at the club.

