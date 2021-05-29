Chelsea plotting record-breaking move for €120 million rated hitman - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly started negotiations with Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku's agent over a potential return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan are willing to listen to offers in the region of €120 million for Romelu Lukaku. The Nerazzurri could be forced to sell their prized assets this summer due to their current financial situation.

Romelu Lukaku will reportedly make a decision on his future after Euro 2020. The Belgian striker's future at Inter Milan is in doubt after the departure of Antonio Conte from the club. Lukaku and Conte formed a close relationship during their time together at Inter.

Romelu Lukaku posted an emotional statement about the Italian manager on Instagram after Inter Milan released the news that they had parted ways with the former Chelsea boss. This has led many to believe that Lukaku will seek a move away from Inter Milan this summer.

Romelu Lukaku joined Inter Milan from Manchester United in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €80 million. The 28-year-old enjoyed an impressive first season in Manchester, where he scored 27 goals in 51 appearances for the club.

Lukaku, however, struggled to continue his good form in front of goal during his second season, and fell below Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The Belgian joined Inter Milan in 2019 in the hope that he would be able to rejuvenate his career. During his two seasons in Italy, Lukaku has become one of the most feared strikers in Europe. He has scored an astonishing 64 goals in just 95 appearances for Inter Milan.

Lukaku helped Inter Milan win their first Scudetto in eleven years this season. The club's financial situation could, however, force them to sell the former Manchester United striker this summer.

Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing Lukaku. . The striker's current contract with Inter Milan runs until 2024. The Italian giants are therefore set to demand €120 million for their prized asset. Chelsea will have to break their transfer record to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Romelu Lukaku:



“Chelsea is my favourite team. I have always said it, and I have never hidden it.



They’re my first love, my club.” pic.twitter.com/KJKN5Tqv2S — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) May 26, 2021

Chelsea could face heavy competition from Manchester City for Romelu Lukaku's signature

FC Internazionale Milano v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

Manchester City are also in the market for a new No.9 this summer. Pep Guardiola will look to sign a top-quality striker to replace Sergio Aguero, who is set to leave the club after the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

The door has been opened for Romelu Lukaku to sign for Chelsea as Antonio Conte prepares to quit Inter Milan.

The Italian manager has met with key officials at the club as the transfer window prepares to start this summer. pic.twitter.com/2LUraZg35x — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 26, 2021

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Harry Kane this summer, but will look to sign Lukaku if the Tottenham striker decides to join Manchester United. This could result in a bidding war for Romelu Lukaku between Chelsea and Manchester City.

