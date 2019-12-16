Chelsea Transfer News: Frank Lampard looks to replace Kepa Arizzabalaga

Piyush Bora FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 16 Dec 2019, 13:49 IST SHARE

The past month has been filled with mixed emotions for Chelsea fans. After a bright start to the season, they have won just one match out of their last games in the league. On a positive note, they have qualified for the next stage of the Champions League and were given the green light to make new signings in January.

They have been linked to many players as Frank Lampard looks to add to the squad in a bid to finish in the top four in the league. Lampard has stated that they will be looking to sign players who can improve the team.

Now according to a report in Bleacher Report, Lampard has asked scouts to look for a new goalkeeper after growing concerned by Kepa Arrizabalaga's recent form.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been very inconsistent this season, making a number of high profile errors that have cost the team several points. Mistakes against the likes of Everton and Ajax have left some fans questioning whether Arrizabalaga has what it takes to be Chelsea's long-term goalkeeper.

The report claims to have been informed by 'sources close to the managerial staff' that Lampard has asked his scouts to identify potential replacements for the Spaniard by the time next season begins.