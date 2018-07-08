Chelsea Transfer News: Premier League rival favourites to land Willian, Blues face challenge for Ligue 1 Star and more - July 8, 2018

Akshaj Sinha FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.63K // 08 Jul 2018, 21:43 IST

Could Willian be the next Chelsea player to move North?

The Chelsea players returned for pre-season training on Saturday, July 7, so did manager Antonio Conte despite the obscurity that surrounds the club and his job.

The deal for incoming boss Maurizio Sarri has not been sorted out and the Blues are yet to announce new signings as the confusion, ambiguity and unrest among the fans, players and others involved keeps dragging on.

On that note, here are the top transfer stories of the day pertaining to Chelsea:

#1 Manchester United to launch Willian bid

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward is ready to submit a bid for Chelsea Winger Willian, Express UK sources understand. The Brazilian has been a primary transfer target for manager Jose Mourinho as he looks to fill the gap in his vacant right wing slot.

Willian's future has been unclear this summer as he has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Barcelona also emerged in the race for the 29-year-old's signature as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez urged manager Ernesto Valverde to bolster their attacking firepower.

Willian is tied to Chelsea for another two years but fell out of favour last campaign under Antonio Conte and played a string of matches coming off the bench. The Brazil international responded to the Barca rumours and claimed that he was unsure about his future too.

It looks highly likely that the winger is doomed for a move away from West London and the Blues could be intent on utilizing this situation in their favour and raise their asking price.

#2 Batshuayi attracts Sevilla attention

Batshuayi is remembered for his 2016/17 Premier League title-clinching goal

Michy Batshuayi's career at Chelsea has been topsy-turvy as he has been unable to convince manager Antonio Conte and failed to sustain a significant role in the lineup in the last couple of years.

He's one of the many players rumoured to leave Stamford Bridge this transfer window and according to Goal, Sevilla is the latest suitors interested in the Belgian striker. Despite playing the bulk of his games as a substitute, Batshuayi has scored 19 goals for Chelsea in his two-year spell.

The 24-year-old was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, where he enjoyed a successful campaign scoring seven goals in 10 Bundesliga appearances before injury wrecked his stint and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Everyone is anticipating the departure of Conte and Batshuayi's stay may rely on the hands of the new manager but presently, his future in West London looks very hazy with a move away from Chelsea apparent on the cards.