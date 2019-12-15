Chelsea Transfer News: Lampard keen to make Ben White first January signing

Huddersfield Town v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship

Chelsea have expressed serious interest in signing Brighton & Hove Albion’s young central defender Ben White in the January transfer window who is currently on loan at Leeds United, reports Daily Express.

According to reports, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is not convinced with the defensive options he has at the moment and is ready to sign White, who has impressed everyone with a stellar season in the Championship while playing under Marcelo Bielsa.

Chelsea have kept a close eye on White this season and are ready to spend as much as £25million to sign the English defender. The Englishman has been a major part of Leeds United's strong start to the season but they may be forced to lose one of their better players.

Despite their unwillingness, the £25million transfer fee may be too much to turn down for Brighton. Lampard is even ready to bring White into the Playing XI to convince the 22-year-old defender to make a January move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s defensive weakness has come to haunt them this season as the Londoners have already conceded 25 goals from the first 17 league games. Lampard needs a commanding figure in defense and has luckily received a timely transfer boost after Chelsea’s transfer ban was cut down by FIFA.

It may end up being one of the most surprising moves of January transfer window if Ben White indeed moves to Stamford Bridge.