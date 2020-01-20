Lampard hints at January move for Cavani, Manchester United to make an offer for Dembele and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 20th January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Chelsea transfer news roundup. The Blues take on Arsenal midweek in a crunch game for their top four aspirations as Frank Lampard continues to work with an inexperienced squad.

With less than two weeks remaining in the January transfer window, we look at the best Chelsea transfer news and rumours making the headlines today.

Lampard comments on Cavani's move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard remained coy on the rumours linking Edinson Cavani to a January move to Stamford Bridge. The Uruguayan forward has handed a transfer request and The Blues are looking to sign a quality striker this month.

When asked about the possibility of signing the PSG striker in coming days Lampard remained coy and said that the club is exploring the possibility of signing an experienced player like Cavani. The former England international was quoted saying:

"He's a great player. I played against him and I always loved his mentality and attitude, and obviously his goalscoring record speaks for itself.

"I'm not absolutely aware of what the situation is, so we'll see. He's an experienced player, but so are many other players out there.

"I think we are young, and we know about the transitions. The idea of bringing in experience is something I'm certainly not absolutely looking away from."

The battle for Moussa Dembele heats up

Manchester United have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Lyon's in-form striker Moussa Dembele, reports Footmercato.

The Red Devils suffered a massive blow to their season with Marcus Rashford set to be out for at least 2-3 months and are looking to bring in an emergency forward.

According to reports, Manchester United have made a £42million offer for the 23-year-old striker who was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea not long ago.

The Blues reportedly made a £34million bid for the Frenchman this month which was instantly rejected. It is believed that Celtic are keen to see Dembele sold this month as they have a significant sell-on percentage attached to the striker's next transfer move.

It will be interesting to see if Lyon allow their prolific goal scorer (11 goals in 19 matches) to leave mid-season with Memphis Depay already ruled out for this season with a knee injury.

Soumare refuses to leave Lille this month

The much sought-after midfielder Boubakary Soumare has rejected all transfer offers and has expressed a strong desire to stay at Lille until the end of this season, reports Sky Sports.

The in-demand French Under-21 star is linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United where both the Premier League clubs were ready to submit official offers for the player this month.

However, the 20-year-old wants to repay the faith Lille have shown in him and wants to finish the season strongly before thinking about his next move which is likely to be in the Premier League. Soumare said:

"I feel good here. I learn, we have high goals, like the Champions League. A departure is not on the agenda.

"I want to do a full season. My team-mates are helping me. It is not time to leave. I don't want to leave with regrets.

"I have already discussed it with the coach. I told him very clearly. I have a very clear idea of where I want to go in my career. I know where I am today. And that suits me."

