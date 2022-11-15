Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues backed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo; club favourites in race for Brazilian prodigy, and more - November 15, 2022

Chelsea head into the FIFA World Cup break in eighth place in the Premier League after 14 games. Graham Potter's wards were beaten 1-0 by a rampant Newcastle United side last weekend.

Meanwhile, journalist Florian Plettenberg has said that the Blues are in the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the London giants have been named as the favourites to secure the signature of Brazilian prodigy Endrick.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 15, 2022:

Florian Plettenberg backs Chelsea to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have not closed the door on Cristiano Ronaldo yet, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese was courted by the London giants this summer, when he was desperately trying to leave Manchester United. However, a move failed to materialise, as then Blues manager Thomas Tuchel felt the player would not fit his plans. With the German now gone, co-owner Todd Boehly is looking to reignite his interest in the 37-year-old.

Ronaldo made headlines this week with an explosive interview, where he slammed the Red Devils and manager Erik ten Hag.

It appears that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner's time at Old Trafford is coming to an end. A move to Stamford Bridge could now be on the cards in January. The Portuguese has three goals in 16 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Blues favourites in race for Endrick, says Jorge Nicola

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Brazilian sensation Endrick, according to journalist Jorge Nicola.

The 16-year-old's exploits at Palmeiras have alerted clubs around Europe. The Blues are eager to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- "Talking to people here and there, I have the impression that Chelsea are the favourites to get Endrick. The idea is to make him the face of Chelsea from the moment he can move to Europe, when he turns 18.” @jorgenicola via @Sport_Witness "Talking to people here and there, I have the impression that Chelsea are the favourites to get Endrick. The idea is to make him the face of Chelsea from the moment he can move to Europe, when he turns 18.”- @jorgenicola via @Sport_Witness https://t.co/DxR0rLTCqv

Speaking recently, as relayed by Sport Witness, Nicola said that he has a hunch that the Blues could win the race for Endrick.

“Feeling, okay? Talking to people here and there, I have the impression that Chelsea are the favourites to get the athlete. Maybe not for the financial issue, but for the whole package," said Nicola.

He added:

"Chelsea, since the first day that Endrick turned 16 years old, have been doing a series of projects trying to include Endrick in a big package. The idea is to make him the face of Chelsea from the moment he can move to Europe, when he turns 18.”

Apart from the Premier League giants, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also keen on the teenage prodigy.

Gary Neville warns Todd Boehly about Chelsea strategy

Gary Neville is unimpressed with Todd Boehly's spending this summer.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has warned Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly he cannot play 'Football Manager' in real life. The American took over the club from Roman Abramovich this summer and went on a spending spree to bolster the squad. Many of those decisions have come back to haunt the club now.

Speaking on his podcast, Neville slammed Boehly for the inefficiency displayed by the London giants in the transfer window.

“I got battered by Chelsea fans at the start of the season, but I’m not surprised by what’s happening to Chelsea. This has got all the hallmarks of a project that will take time. If you look at what happened at the start of the season, there’s no doubt that was handled with crassness, the way in which the transfer window was being handled," said Neville.

Neville added that the Blues might need quite some time to recover from the blunders committed this summer.

“That transfer window could take Chelsea a couple of years to recover from, if they don’t get it right. Graham Potter is under big pressure, I hope he’s not, and they see it through because this is a culmination of the difficulties of Roman Abramovich leaving, the new owner coming in and sticking his chest out and going around Europe thinking he can play Football Manager."

He continued:

“I’ve seen it before, and it doesn’t tend to work. I think Chelsea have always been a really smart, efficient, clinical operation on recruitment, so I think Chelsea are one of the big stories right now."

Chelsea are expected to be active in January as well.

