Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading Juventus in race for RB Leipzig defender; former player advises Jordan Pickford to turn down Stamford Bridge move, and more - December 2, 2022

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League after 14 games. Graham Potter is expected to invest in his squad in January as he looks to turn things around.

Meanwhile, the Blues are leading Juventus in the race to sign a RB Leipzig defender. Elsewhere, former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has advised Jordan Pickford to turn down a move to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 2, 2022:

Chelsea leading Juventus in race for Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are ahead of Juventus in the race to sign Josko Gvardiol, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Caught Offside. The Croatian defender has been outstanding for RB Leipzig since arriving in 2021. The 20-year-old has registered 66 appearances for the Bundesliga side, earning admirers at clubs with his solid performances.

The Blues are also on his trail as they look to revamp their backline next year. The London giants invested heavily in defence in the summer, bringing in Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly. However, with Thiago Silva no longer young and Koulibaly struggling in the Premier League, a new defender is the need of the hour at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano



“My agent is taking care of my future, I’m happy in Leipzig now. It’s nice to see the links, especially because there is Kovacic. So… you never know!”. Joško Gvardiol: “Chelsea is a big club, maybe one day I will be there…”, tells @TheAthleticFC “My agent is taking care of my future, I’m happy in Leipzig now. It’s nice to see the links, especially because there is Kovacic. So… you never know!”. Joško Gvardiol: “Chelsea is a big club, maybe one day I will be there…”, tells @TheAthleticFC @David_Ornstein. 🚨🔵 #CFC“My agent is taking care of my future, I’m happy in Leipzig now. It’s nice to see the links, especially because there is Kovacic. So… you never know!”. https://t.co/wWNgg1sxC1

Chelsea have their eyes on Gvardiol, who has been quite impressive at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Bianconeri also want to take the Croatian to Turin, but the Blues are the favourites for his signature right now.

David James advises Jordan Pickford to turn down Stamford Bridge move

Jordan Pickford has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

David James has advised Jordan Pickford to turn down Chelsea in favour of Manchester United.

The Everton goalkeeper is among the players being monitored by the Blues for the No. 1 position at Stamford Bridge. Edouard Mendy is likely to leave next summer, while Graham Potter is also not fully convinced by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Squawka @Squawka Goalkeepers who have kept two clean sheets at the 2022 World Cup:



◉ Alisson

◉ Wojciech Szczesny

◉ Thibaut Courtois

◉ Emiliano Martínez

◉ Jordan Pickford

◉ Mathew Ryan

◉ Andries Noppert

◉ Dominik Livakovic

◉ Matt Turner

◉ Aymen Dahmen



Alisson can make it 3 tomorrow. 🧤

Pickford is being eyed as a solution, with the player impressing for both club and country. However, speaking recently, James said that his countryman would be better advised to join the Red Devils.

"It’s a no-brainer for me that he’s good enough to play for a team such as Chelsea or Manchester City. Would he go to Chelsea? Kepa has shown that he’s capable of being a top player in a top team," said James.

He continued:

"Why not Manchester United? Jordan Pickford plays for Everton, and Manchester United are just down the road. If he went there, his off-field disruption would be minimal compared to whether he moved down to London."

Manchester United are also on the lookout for a new shot-stopper to either compete with David de Gea or replace him.

Chelsea battling Newcastle United for Andrey Santos

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Newcastle United for the signature of Vasco da Gama starlet Andrey Santos, according to reputed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are targeting talented young players to build a sustainable team at Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian is among the players currently on their radar.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Magpies are also keeping a close eye on Santos.

"Chelsea are following Vasco da Gama wonderkid Andrey Santos, as are Newcastle. It’s not a done deal yet; they are interested, but Chelsea are following many talents around the world. It’s still too early on this one. For sure, he’s a good player for present and future, very talented, highly rated. Whoever gets him will be signing an exciting prospect, but let’s see where he ends up," wrote Romano.

The London giants are also in hot pursuit of Palmeiras prodigy Endrick.

