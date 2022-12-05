Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues ready to listen to offers for Hakim Ziyech; Christian Pulisic open to joining Newcastle United, and more - December 5, 2022

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League after 14 games. Graham Potter took charge of the first team in September after the departure of Thomas Tuchel and is expected to turn things around at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, the Blues are ready to listen to offers for Hakim Ziyech, according to journalist Simon Phillips. Elsewhere, journalist Pete O’Rourke reckons Christian Pulisic is open to joining Newcastle United.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 5, 2022:

Chelsea ready to listen to offers for Hakim Ziyech, says Simon Phillips

Hakim Ziyech could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for Hakim Ziyech, according to Simon Phillips. The Moroccan is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge under Graham Potter. The 29-year-old has appeared just nine times across competitions this season for the Blues but hasn't scored.

However, Ziyech has been impressive with his national team at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He played a key role as Morocco qualified for the knockouts, where they play Spain on Tuesday (December 6). The 29-year-old’s exploits could earn him a new club in January.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that Ziyech has been yearning for a move away from the London giants for a while.

“With Ziyech, he’s wanted to leave for a while, since the summer, since Tuchel was there. So, that’s the big difference with the other players we’ve been speaking about. Ziyech has got a desire to actively leave Chelsea as soon as possible. So, Chelsea will be happy to listen to offers for him in January,” said Phillips.

Ziyech has scored and assisted once apiece in Qatar so far.

Christian Pulisic open to joining Newcastle United, says Pete O’Rourke

Christian Pulisic has admirers at St. James’ Park.

Pete O’Rourke has backed Christian Pulisic to move to Newcastle United. The American forward arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2019 but has failed to live up to expectations.

He has dropped down the pecking order under Graham Potter and is eager to move in search of regular football. The Magpies are eager to take him to St. James’ Park.

Krrish @KrrishTransfers #NUFC



Newcastle United tried to sign Christian Pulisic in the summer but Chelsea decided not to let him go. #CFC #Transfers Newcastle United are interested in signing Christian Pulisic on loan with option to buy in January.Newcastle United tried to sign Christian Pulisic in the summer but Chelsea decided not to let him go. Newcastle United are interested in signing Christian Pulisic on loan with option to buy in January. 🚨 #NUFCNewcastle United tried to sign Christian Pulisic in the summer but Chelsea decided not to let him go. 👀 #CFC #Transfers https://t.co/ihPSfGZtlO

Speaking recently, O’Rourke said that Newcastle have emerged as a lucrative destination for Pulisic.

“Newcastle have definitely moved up the pecking order, I think, for players right now of where they want to go. They can pay the big wages as well, and I think it’s an attractive team that Eddie Howe has now built, so I’m sure for Christian Pulisic, it’s definitely something that he would consider, which maybe a couple of seasons ago, wouldn’t have been on his radar,” said O’Rourke.

The American has appeared 18 times across competitions for the Blues this season, scoring once and setting up two goals.

Denzel Dumfries honoured by Stamford Bridge links

Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Denzel Dumfries has said that it's an honour to be linked with Chelsea. The Inter Milan full-back is a rising star in European football and has earned rave reviews at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 26-year-old has already registered one goal and two assists in four appearances in this year’s edition of the greatest sporting spectacle on earth. The Dutchman has emerged as a target for the Blues, who're looking for a right-back to push Reece James to the limits.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“Chelsea move in January? I’m focused on nothing else but national team and Inter”, tells Denzel Dumfries tells @David_Ornstein on Chelsea links: “Of course it’s a big compliment to be linked with Chelsea, but playing for Inter it’s big compliment too”.“Chelsea move in January? I’m focused on nothing else but national team and Inter”, tells @TheAthleticFC Denzel Dumfries tells @David_Ornstein on Chelsea links: “Of course it’s a big compliment to be linked with Chelsea, but playing for Inter it’s big compliment too”. 🚨🔵 #CFC“Chelsea move in January? I’m focused on nothing else but national team and Inter”, tells @TheAthleticFC. https://t.co/WHBeklqjAI

Speaking recently, Dumfries said that he is happy to be linked with the London giants. However, the Dutchman also maintained that it is also an honor to wear the Inter Milan shirt.

“Of course it’s a compliment (to be linked with Chelsea). But when you put the Nerazzurri shirt on, that is also a big compliment. I’m focused on the national team, and I play for a very, very beautiful club in Italy. I’m very proud that I can play for Inter, so I am focused on nothing else but the national team and Inter,” said Dumfries.

Dumfries has appeared 20 times for the Nerazzurri this season, registering two goals and three assists across competitions.

