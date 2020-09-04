Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues set to announce club-record signing, Chelsea rejected Juventus approach for Jorginho swap, and more - 3rd September 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest as the Blues are set to announce a club-record signing and more.

Chelsea set to announce club-record signing

Chelsea are set to announce the club-record signing of Bayer Leverkusen and Germany forward Kai Havertz. The Blues have agreed a €100 million deal with the Bundesliga outfit for the services of the 21-year-old sensation. According to reports, the London giants will be paying €80 million upfront, with €20 million in add-ons.

Chelsea have agreed to a five-year deal with the Germany international, who has already completed his medical. An announcement from both parties is imminent, with Havertz set to become the next big signing for the Stamford Bridge giants in what is turning out to be one of the most expensive squad overhauls in the history of football.

Chelsea rejected swap deal offer from Juventus for Jorginho

Chelsea reportedly rejected a swap deal offer from Juventus for the transfer of Jorginho. Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, has claimed that the Old Lady wanted to sign Jorginho and were willing to offer Miralem Pjanic in return, with the then-Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri keen on a reunion with the Italian midfielder.

However, the Blues didn't accept the offer, and Pjanic ended up moving to Barcelona, in a player-plus-cash deal for midfielder Arthur Melo. Since then, Juventus have sacked Maurizio Sarri and replaced him with Andrea Pirlo. It remains to be seen whether the legendary Italian midfielder wants the club to pursue a deal for Jorginho or not.

Santos told Tuttomercatoweb (via Goal):

"Juventus had offered a swap deal including Miralem Pjanic, but the English side didn't take it into consideration.

"[Juve sporting director Fabio] Paratici never called me. Would he have moved to Juventus with Sarri? I think so."

Advertisement

Inter Milan would need to sell three players to fund a move for N'Golo Kante

Inter Milan would need to offload three players if they are to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, according to reports. Inter manager Antonio Conte wants the midfielder at the San Siro in a bid to end Juventus' dominance at the top of Serie A.

Kante had helped Conte win the Premier League title in his debut managerial season with the Stamford Bridge outfit, and the Italian tactician is hopeful that the Frenchman would have a similar influence at Inter.

The report adds that the San Siro outfit are willing to offload Ivan Perisic, Joao Mario and Dalbert Henrique in a bid to fund a move for the World Cup-winning midfielder, who is valued at around £80 million by Chelsea.