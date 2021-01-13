Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues set high price tag for midfielder, top target linked to Bayern Munich and more - 12 January 2020

The Chelsea transfer mill continues to churn out news on potential transfers for players linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge.

The likes of Fikayo Tomori, Antonio Rudiger and Lucas Piazon have all heavily been linked with moves. Despite shoring up each department in the summer, Chelsea seem to be in the hunt for long-term reinforcements.

The hope is that, through the sales received for club outcasts and fringe players, they can break the bank once again to lure players. After all, the team is stacked with world-class players who can land many trophies in the coming years.

We look at the top transfer stories surrounding Chelsea from January 12.

Chelsea unwilling to lower demands for Barkley

Prior to his injury, Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley endured a fantastic run of games for Aston Villa

As per reports from Birmingham Mail, Chelsea will not let go of Ross Barkley for any price under £30 million.

The talented midfielder was sent out on loan to Aston Villa amind an influx of marquee summer arrivals, and he took little time to settle. The Chelsea loanee scored in the historic 7-2 win over Liverpool, before netting again against Arsenal.

He has missed Premier League action since November due to a hamstring injury. Barkley could add value to Chelsea's midfield soon, and hence, they have slapped a massive price tag if Villa want to make his switch permanent.

Bayern Munich ahead of Chelsea in Dayot Upamecano race

Chelsea target Dayot Upamecano is of interest to Bayern Munich

According to reports in Germany, Bayern Munich are also in the race for Dayot Upamecano alongside Chelsea.

The Bavarians have emerged as serious suitors for the RB Leipzig youngster over the past few days. Rumours claim they are already in talks with Upamecano and are frontrunners at present. It comes as a blow to Chelsea, who could lose Fikayo Tomori on loan, as well as Antonio Rudiger.

Upamecano's transfer value is close to £36 million, which shouldn't be an issue to either side.

Chelsea interested in Turkish U-21 international Akman

Turkish U-21 international Ali Akman is attracting interest from Chelsea and Arsenal

If reports from the Daily Mail (via 101 Great Goals) are to be believed, Chelsea and Arsenal have their eyes on Turkish U-21 international Ali Akman.

Available for about £3 million, the youngster plays for Bursaspor in the Turkish top-flight. He has shown immense maturity and composure at a young age, and London giants Chelsea and Arsenal have taken little time to notice his enterprising talent. More importantly, the youngster has just six months left on his current deal.

