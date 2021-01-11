Reports: Napoli eyeing Chelsea star as short-term option before signing Arsenal defender in the future

Reports in the media suggest that Napoli are interested in signing Emerson Palmieri on loan from Chelsea before signing Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney.

According to the Telegraph, the Serie A giants have maintained a long-term interest in Kieran Tierney and had made enquiries about him while he was still at Celtic.

The 23-year-old signed for Arsenal from the Scottish side in 2019 for a sum of £25 million. Having endured an injury-plagued debut season, he has proven his worth to the side in the current campaign.

The Scotland international has missed just one Premier League game this season. His standout performance came in the 4-0 victory over West Brom, where he scored a stunning goal and provided an assist.

Napoli are reportedly still interested in signing him but concede that it will be a long-term plan, with their focus set on signing Emerson from Chelsea on a six-month loan.

The former Roma man joined the Blues in 2018 but has failed to nail down a regular spot in the last three years, with just 32 league appearances combined in four seasons.

A move away from Stamford Bridge has been mooted in the last six months. The Italy international was reportedly set to join Inter Milan last summer before the deal collapsed.

Emerson's agent later revealed that Chelsea want to cash in on him rather than lose him for nothing. A return to Serie A could be on the cards for the player.

Napoli are keen on strengthening their left-back position, with Fauzi Ghoulam having suffered several injury problems in the last few years.

They see Kieran Tierney as the long-term solution to their predicament, although it is unlikely that Arsenal will allow him to leave, considering his growing importance to the side.

Arsenal and Chelsea hoping to use FA Cup progress to get back on track in the Premier League

Arsenal needed extra-time to defeat Newcastle United in the FA Cup recently

Arsenal and Chelsea both secured progress to the fourth round in the FA Cup, although it came in markedly different circumstances.

While the Blues sauntered their way to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Morecambe, their London rivals needed extra-time to dispatch Newcastle United.

Both sides will be hoping to build on their victories to get back on track in the Premier League, having had a stop-start campaign thus far.