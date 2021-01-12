Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues youngster joins Eredivisie side on loan, midfielder set to make permanent Serie A switch and more - 11 January 2021

Chelsea have understandably been virtually inactive in the January transfer window.

Following a spending spree in the summer that saw marquee arrivals such as Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech, Frank Lampard is focusing on a sense of direction and development of an in-game philosophy as his side enters the business end of the season.

Chelsea recorded an emphatic 4-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup third round game, that saw their attacking signings produce direct goal contributions, after a spree of poor results.

One of their goals is finishing in the top four while they will also be eyeing cup silverware. Cutting financial losses and completing outgoing transfers is another key concern for the London club.

On that note, we look at the top transfer stories surrounding Chelsea from January 11.

Chelsea's Castillo departs for Den Haag loan move

Juan Familia Castillo has switched from AZ Alkmaar to ADO Den Haag

Chelsea youngster Juan Castillo's loan spell at AZ Alkmaar was brought to a premature end by his parent club.

The Blues youngster will instead play for ADO Den Haag for a six-month period on loan. He signed for Chelsea in 2016 from AFC Ajax and guided the academy to youth Premier League and FA Cup titles.

On joining his new club after an underwhelming spell at Alkmaar, the Chelsea starlet said:

“I want to show myself at the highest level and ADO Den Haag is a good club for that. Because I already know a lot of guys, I will certainly feel at home soon. I am an attacking player who likes to be on the ball and also holds his own in the duels.”

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗸𝗼𝗺, 𝗝𝘂𝗮𝗻! 💛💚



🤝 Juan Familia-Castillo wordt de rest van het seizoen gehuurd van @ChelseaFC.#WelkomJuan #OnzeTrots — ADO Den Haag 🔰 (@ADODenHaag) January 11, 2021

Permanent Napoli move a priority, says Bakayoko's agent

Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko's stocks have risen since his Serie A move

Tiemoue Bakayoko has seen an upsurge in his career since moving to the Serie A. A couple of stints, at AC Milan and now Napoli, seemed to have worked for the midfielder who seemed out of his comfort zone at Chelsea.

He also netted the winner for Napoli a day ago as his side beat Udinese 2-1 away from home.

And, his agent has lifted the lid on the Chelsea man's plans for the future claiming that a permanent move to Napoli is the target. He remarked:

“It’s too early to talk about that, there are many things that must be considered. He is on loan until the end of the season and he hasn’t talked to the club yet, but staying at Napoli would be a nice opportunity, we’ll see."

He continued:

“He has played for many clubs, but he is happy at Napoli, the results are there and this club would be an ideal option for the future. Napoli are Scudetto contenders, a positive ending is in everyone’s interest. Napoli will be his priority in June.”

Chelsea starlet Jade Soonup-Bell signs first professional contract

Jude Soonsup-Bell was asked to train with the Chelsea first-team ahead of their game against Morecambe

Only a day after his 17th birthday, Chelsea starlet Jude Soonsup-Bell has put pen to paper on his first-ever professional contract.

The youngster was asked to train with the first-team ahead of their FA Cup clash, and is now set to play for the development squad after a blistering couple of months for the U-18s.

Happy birthday to @masonmount_10 who turns 22, happy birthday to @JudeSoonsupBell who turns 17. I hope you both have a good one. This photo is to good to not use it today in a joint tweet #CFC 💙👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/WSyUXJdmuD — CarefreeYouth (@CarefreeYouth) January 10, 2021

