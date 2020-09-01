Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues slap £80m price tag on midfield ace, Chelsea agree club-record fee for forward, and more - 31st August 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest as the Blues agree a club-record fee for their top target. We also cover the latest on the Londoners' decision to slap a hefty £80-million price tag on one of their midfielders and more.

Chelsea slap hefty £80m price tag on Inter Milan target N'Golo Kante

Chelsea have slapped a hefty £80 million price tag on midfielder N'Golo Kante, amid interest from Italian giants Inter Milan. It has been reported that Antonio Conte wants a reunion with the Frenchman, who was instrumental in helping the Italian tactician lift the Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea are reluctant to let go of one of the best midfielders in the world but are aware that they need to sell some players to balance their books following the considerable outlays on the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell. In view of the interest from Conte and Inter Milan, the Blues have made it clear that they will not be letting go of Kante for anything less than £80 million.

The report further adds that Kante is not the only Chelsea player targeted by the Serie A outfit. Conte also wants to sign striker Olivier Giroud and defender Emerson Palmieri in a bid to end Juventus' dominance at the pinnacle of Serie A.

Chelsea agree club-record fee for Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz is reportedly closing in on a move to Chelsea

Chelsea have agreed a club-record fee for Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano (via The Guardian). Chelsea will pay the Bundesliga outfit an initial £72 million, which eclipses the £71.6 million they shelled out on goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Blues will pay Leverkusen a further €10 million for Havertz. They will also have to pay another €10 million to the Bundesliga outfit, should a number of complicated clauses are met during the duration of Havertz's five-year contract.

Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz had confirmed on Monday that he doesn't expect Havertz to train with the squad again. He said:

"Unfortunately, our squad has not yet been determined. I don’t expect Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz to train with us again. It is possible that other players will also change. We definitely need to bring in players."

...because Kai Havertz is a Chelsea player by one week! Just a matter of time to prepare the announcement, have medicals and complete the contracts for a €100m deal. Never been in doubt. [And Kevin Volland is joining Monaco]. Here we go confirmed, so 🔵 #CFC #Chelsea #transfers https://t.co/Qglfeocab9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2020

Thiago Silva rejected Paris Saint-Germain stay to sign for Chelsea

Chelsea recently confirmed the arrival of veteran Brazilian defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer. According to the defender's agent Paulo Tonietto, the 35-year-old rejected a last-ditch offer from Paris Saint-Germain before signing for the Blues.

Tonietto revealed that PSG sporting director Leandro had spoken to Silva about the possibility of extending his stay at the Parc des Princes outfit but the defender had already agreed a move to Chelsea. Tonietto said:

"He [Thiago Silva] was no longer hoping [for a new contract] because Leonardo told him two months ago that he did not want to extend.

"But last Tuesday, Leonardo called Thiago and spoke about the possibility of staying for another year.

"Thiago had already found an agreement with Chelsea, he couldn’t go back on it. When you get such an offer, you have to be convinced by it."