Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues submit £112 million offer for Federico Valverde; Christian Pulisic ready to join AC Milan, and more - June 9, 2023

Chelsea have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as the permanent replacement for Graham Potter. The Argentinean manager will take charge at Stamford Bridge at the start of July.

Meanwhile, the Blues have submitted a £112 million offer for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. Elsewhere, midfielder Christian Pulisic is willing to join AC Milan this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 9, 2023:

Chelsea submit £112 million offer for Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have offered Real Madrid £112 million for Federico Valverde, according to Defensa Central via The Express. The Uruguayan midfielder has been a revelation for the La Liga giants in recent seasons.

He ended the 2022-23 campaign with 12 goals and seven assists in 56 games across competitions. However, the impending arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund has added to speculation regarding his future, and the Blues are hoping to capitalise on the situation.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking to revamp the London giants' midfield this summer as he prepares to take the club back to winning ways. N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are heavily linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge, while Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also expected to leave. Chelsea were eager to secure the services of Manuel Ugarte to address the situation.

However, the Sporting midfielder is set to join Paris Saint-Germain instead. Pochettino has now turned his attention to Valverde and wants him at Stamford Bridge.

The London giants are preparing to submit a monstrous offer for the 24-year-old in a bid to convince Real Madrid to part ways with their star. However, the Uruguayan is firmly in Los Blancos' plans, so prising him away from the Santiago Bernabeu would be a tough task.

Valverde is not interested in a move away from Real Madrid either and wants to stay with the La Liga giants. The Blues also have their eyes on Moises Caicedo, who has been impressive for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arsenal are also hot on the heels of the Ecuadorian, who could ignite a bidding war for his signature in the coming days.

Christian Pulisic ready to join AC Milan

Christian Pulisic is wanted at the San Siro.

Christian Pulisic is ready to move to AC Milan this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sempre Milan.

The Rossoneri are in the market for a right forward and have zeroed in on the American. Pulisic has blown hot and cold during his stay with Chelsea, so the Blues are ready to let him go.

The 24-year-old is also eager to end his Stamford Bridge nightmare and move on to greener pastures. Pulisic is even willing to take a pay-cut on his €5 million annual wages to facilitate a move to the San Siro.

The player’s contract with the London giants runs out in 2024, but he's unlikely to be handed a new deal.

Mateo Kovacic remains coy on Manchester City links

Mateo Kovacic is wanted at the Etihad.

Mateo Kovacic has refused to shed light on his proposed move to Manchester City.

The Croatian midfielder’s contract with Chelsea runs out at the end of next season, but he's unlikely to be handed a new deal. Despite Kovacic failing to impress this campaign, City are interested in his signature. The two parties are locked in advanced talks regarding the transfer, and a summer move to the Etihad is on the cards for the 29-year-old.

Speaking to Nacional, Kovacic admitted that he could leave Stamford Bridge this summer as he wished City good luck ahead of the future.

“Everything is going towards the fact that, after five good years (at Chelsea), I will change. But in football, anything can happen. Right now, I’m focused on Croatia and the Nations League,” said Kovacic.

He continued:

"Manchester City are a top team and deserves to be in the Champions League final. That’s what I have to say. The summer is long. We'll see what happens. Chelsea are phenomenal for me. I love the city and the fans; they love me. I have wonderful memories of Chelsea. We’ll see what happens.”

Kovacic could be a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan at the Etihad this summer.

