Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League after 14 games, eight points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth. Graham Potter took charge of the first team at Stamford Bridge in September and will look to take them back to the top four.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones reckons the Blues are unlikely to recoup the €100 million they paid for Romelu Lukaku. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the London giants are in touch with an Atletico Madrid forward regarding a possible move.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 11, 2022:

Chelsea unlikely to recoup Romelu Lukaku fee, says Dean Jones

Romelu Lukaku (left) has struggled with form and fitness recently.

Chelsea are unlikely to recoup the €100 million they invested in Romelu Lukaku in the summer of 2021, according to Dean Jones.

The Belgian striker completed a high-profile return to Stamford Bridge but struggled to find his feet in London. He returned to Inter Milan on loan this season but has failed to rediscover his mojo. With the Blues in dire need of attacking reinforcements, the 29-year-old could be an option for Potter to consider.

However, Lukaku is likely to be offloaded after a strained relationship with the club and fans. The Belgian also failed to impress at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, missing a series of gilt-edged chances in the last group game against Croatia as his team made a group stage exit.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the 29-year-old is determined to overcome his recent poor form.

“Lukaku cost almost £100m, so it’s pretty clear that Chelsea are going to struggle to get that back given his current status. But Lukaku is hugely driven to bounce back from this bad moment in his career,” said Jones.

Lukaku has registered two goals and one assist in five games across competitions for the Nerazzurri this season.

Blues in contact with Joao Felix, says Fabrizio Romano

Joao Felix has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea remain in the hunt for Joao Felix, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese forward is reportedly unsettled at Atletico Madrid, partly due to his recent frosty relationship with Diego Simeone.

The Blues are among the clubs monitoring him with interest and are already in touch with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano added that there's nothing concrete in place with any clubs at the moment.

“His agent, Jorge Mendes, is exploring possibilities with clubs. For the moment, there are still negotiations ongoing with Atletico, but his agent is trying to find a solution. With (Paris Saint-Germain), the relationship is great, with Chelsea and Manchester United, there are always conversations, so it’s normal now to explore the market,” said Romano.

Felix helped Portugal to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, starring with a goal and two assists, but the Selecao endured a shock 1-0 defeat to Morocco on Saturday (December 10). He has three goals and two assists across competitions for Atletico this season.

Reece James opens up on injury

Reece James is working to get back to his best.

Reece James has said that recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been a frustrating affair.

The Englishman was certain to make Gareth Southgate’s final squad, but he was sidelined days before the tournament started because of injury. The Chelsea right-back has recovered since then and is now working his way to full fitness.

Speaking to the club’s website, as cited by 90 Min, James said that it's good to be back with the squad.

“It's been frustrating. Obviously, missing the World Cup and (recovery) taking longer than I first hoped, but it's good to be back with the team. It was my first session today, which was light contact. It's good to be back," said James.

The Englishman went on to thank his teammates for supporting him during his recovery.

“It definitely helps, but it comes from within as well. Every day is tough, especially when you're trying to get back out there and fight for the team. It's a struggle sometimes, but coming towards the end of it, you start to see light, and that's when good things come," said James.

Alongside James, Ben Chilwell was also ruled out of the World Cup with an injury. The two are rehabilitating together, and James said that it's now important to look at the positiives.

“Last season, we both got injured at pretty much the same point. It's not ideal, definitely not what you want, especially when we both missed a major tournament. But you can only deal with the cards you've been dealt. It's tough, but we have to accept it and look at the positives," said James.

The 23-year-old has appeared 11 times for the Blues this season, scoring two goals and registering as many assists.

