Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Fabrizio Romano says Cristiano Ronaldo's Stamford Bridge move unlikely; midfielder duo set to leave, and more - December 7, 2022

Chelsea are likely to boost their squad in the January transfer window after dropping to eighth in the Premier League after 14 games. New manager Graham Potter could welcome new faces to his roster as he aims to secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to move to Chelsea. Elsewhere, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are likely to leave Stamford Bridge next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 7, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo move to Chelsea unlikely, says Fabrizio Romano

Cristiano Ronaldo's future is up in the air.

Fabrizio Romano reckons Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to join Chelsea. The Portuguese is currently a free agent after ending his association with Manchester United on a mutual agreement. The Blues were interested in his signature this summer and have been linked with the 37-year-old once again.

Recent reports claimed that Al Nassr submitted a massive offer for Ronaldo. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano confirmed Al Nassr's bid but added that the Portuguese is holding out for an offer from Europe

"Cristiano Ronaldo is 100% focused on the World Cup; right after, he will decide on his future. Al Nassr’s bid is official and concrete; they are pushing, and they want Ronaldo, so that’s why they have a chance. Of course, on Ronaldo’s side, they still hope to find a solution in Europe; the market can change in five minutes for a free agent," said Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022



Al Nassr proposal, on the table — but no green light from Ronaldo as of now. Cristiano Ronaldo on links of Al Nassr deal done: “No, that’s not true — not true”, he said after the game.Al Nassr proposal, on the table — but no green light from Ronaldo as of now. Cristiano Ronaldo on links of Al Nassr deal done: “No, that’s not true — not true”, he said after the game. 🚨🇵🇹🇸🇦 #Qatar2022Al Nassr proposal, on the table — but no green light from Ronaldo as of now. https://t.co/y2duCzmZtA

Romano added that while Ronaldo would be a good option for Chelsea, the club are now focussing on younger players.

“On Chelsea, I think Cristiano is always a good idea; he could give them a goal threat and great experience and winning mentality, but their project is more about young players right now," said Romano.

Ronaldo has one goal from four games at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Notably, the Portugal captain didn't start his team's resounding 6-1 Round of 16 win over Switzerland on Tuesday (December 6).

N'Golo Kante and Jorginho set to leave Stamford Bridge

N'Golo Kante is likely to leave Stamford Bridge in 2023.

N'Golo Kante and Jorginho areset to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, according to journalist Simon Phillips via Caught Offside.

Both players are in the final year of their contract and have not agreed an extension yet. Kante has been an omnipresent figure for the Blues since arriving in 2016, while the Italian has been equally important to the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Kanté would love to stay, but no deal in place yet — Chelsea are already looking at young midfielders.



More: Chelsea have still no agreement with N’Golo Kanté on new contract — huge chances for French midfielders to leave as free agent in 2023.Kanté would love to stay, but no deal in place yet — Chelsea are already looking at young midfielders.More: bit.ly/3XOHAVf Chelsea have still no agreement with N’Golo Kanté on new contract — huge chances for French midfielders to leave as free agent in 2023. 🚨🔵 #CFCKanté would love to stay, but no deal in place yet — Chelsea are already looking at young midfielders.More: bit.ly/3XOHAVf https://t.co/n33g8AvR0h

However, with both players on the wrong side of 30, the London giants are already planning for the future.

Edson Alvarez of Ajax, Romeo Lavia of Southampton and AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer have been identified as potential targets. Chelsea will likely sign one of the three players to mark the onset of a new era.

Alan Shearer heaps praise on Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Alan Shearer has spoken highly of Josko Gvardiol. The 20-year-old has caught the eye with RB Leipzig this season, appearing 19 times and even finding the back of the net once. Chelsea are eager to take him to Stamford Bridge as they lay down succession plans for Thiago Silva.

Speaking recently, Shearer was full of praise for the Croatian defender.

"He’s been my favourite defender to watch in the tournament so far. He’s got great presence, happy for the battle, physical, and got a wand of a left foot. He’s got pace as well, and I think all those attributes are what you need as a modern-day defender," said Shearer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers @Plettigoal



"Top clubs are informed about him but Josko has a long-term contract in Leipzig and he's happy there", he added. Josko Gvardiol's agent Sisic: "We are not in a hurry for a transfer, there are no pre-agreements with any club", tells Sky DE."Top clubs are informed about him but Josko has a long-term contract in Leipzig and he's happy there", he added. Josko Gvardiol's agent Sisic: "We are not in a hurry for a transfer, there are no pre-agreements with any club", tells Sky DE. 🚨🇭🇷 #transfers @Plettigoal"Top clubs are informed about him but Josko has a long-term contract in Leipzig and he's happy there", he added. https://t.co/43a7xMi9mx

The Englishman spoke at length about Gvardiol's qualities.

"The ball comes out to him and straight away he gets it on his left foot, can play the ball various distances with pinpoint accuracy. Straight through the lines, beats any kind of press, comfortable on either foot. As comfortable as he is with the ball at his feet passing, he’s also comfortable running out with it," said Shearer.

He continued:

“Also the aggressiveness, that nature again to come out, but not just finish it there. Burst out, look at the pace, willing to get forward. That youth, fearlessness, and quick enough feet for someone of his size. Everything about him, for me, has been so positive. Defending the front post, we don’t see enough of that. Most defenders get that wrong, and that (tackle on Lukaku) was the tackle of the tournament.”

The Croatian defender has been rock-solid for his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Vatreni take on Brazil in the quarterfinals on Friday (December 9).

