Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Fabrizio Romano updates on N'Golo Kante future; former player advises Blues to sign Inter Milan full-back, and more - December 4, 2022

Chelsea are expected to bolster their squad in the January transfer window. New manager Graham Potter will be eager to bring in reinforcements as he looks to finish in the top four.

Meanwhile, reputed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of N'Golo Kante. Elsewhere, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised the Blues to sign an Inter Milan full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 4, 2022:

Fabrizio Romano updates on N'Golo Kante future

N'Golo Kante has endured a difficult season so far.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Graham Potter will make the final decision regarding N'Golo Kante's future.

The French midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea, but negotiations for an extension have not been fruitful so far. The 31-year-old has experienced injury woes this season, missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a result.

Kanté would love to stay, but no deal in place yet — Chelsea are already looking at young midfielders.



More: Chelsea have still no agreement with N'Golo Kanté on new contract — huge chances for French midfielders to leave as free agent in 2023.

Kante has been outstanding for the Blues since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2016.

However, with the club looking to build a team for the future, he's no longer indispensable at Stamford Bridge. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that it's still unclear where Kante will end up this summer.

"Where Kante could go, it’s still too early to say. He doesn’t seem likely to stay because there’s still no agreement. Kante loves Chelsea, and he’d love to stay, but the club is going in different direction with salaries/young players project. Chelsea are following many young and talented midfielders to be ready in 2023, January or summer. Only Graham Potter can change the situation," wrote Romano.

Kante has registered just two appearances for the London giants this season.

Stan Collymore advises Chelsea to sign Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Stan Collymore reckons Denzel Dumfries would be a superb fit at Chelsea. The Blues are linked with the Dutch full-back, who has taken the 2022 FIFA World Cup by storm.

The 26-year-old has also caught the eye with Inter Milan this season, prompting the Blues to take note. The London giants have already identified him as the perfect candidate to compete with Reece James for the right-back role at Stamford Bridge.

Denzel Dumfries did it all today Two assists, one goal-line clearance, one goal.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that Chelsea would be the ideal destination for Dumfries.

"Chelsea (would suit Dumfries best). He’s a good technician, would fit in well with Chelsea’s youngsters, philosophy and potentially could add much-needed goals and assists," said Collymore.

The Dutchman has three years left on his contract with the Nerazzurri, so prising him away would be no walk on the park.

Jonathan David admits Premier League ambition

Jonathan David wants to move to the Premier League.

Jonathan David has hinted that he's ready to move to the Premier League. The Canadian striker has been highly impressive with Lille and is a target for Chelsea. The Blues want to upgrade their attack next year and are looking for a new No. 9 to lead their attack; David has emerged as an option.

[Source: Sun]

Speaking recently, the 22-year-old said that the Premier League is a lucrative prospect for any player.

“I am aware of nothing. When I am at the World Cup, I am just focused on trying to enjoy the World Cup and enjoying the moment. What happens after I do not know, we will have to see. The Premier League is the best league in the world, and I think every player would want to play there some day," said David.

David has appeared 15 times for Lille this season, recording nine goals and three assists.

