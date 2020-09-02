Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Kai Havertz completes medical, N'Golo Kante wants to stay at Chelsea and more - 1st September 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest on Kai Havertz edging closer to a move to Stamford Bridge, an update on N'Golo Kante amidst interest from Inter Milan and more.

Kai Havertz completes Chelsea medical

In what is turning out to be one of the sagas of the ongoing transfer window, it has now been reported that Chelsea have completed the medical of Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz on Sunday. The 21-year-old linked up with the German national team on Monday for their Nations League games against Spain and Switzerland.

According to Christian Falk of Bild Sport, the Blues completed the medical of Havertz on Monday in London. Further, the reliable Fabrizio Romano adds that Chelsea have completed the signing of the player and are now preparing for the official announcement of their club-record signing.

Chelsea will reportedly pay €100 million to Bayer Leverkusen for Havertz, with €80 million to be paid upfront, while the remaining €20 million in add ons will be paid in two installments of €10 million each.

The agreement between Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea for Kai Havertz has been signed 9 days ago. Chelsea are already preparing the official announcement. 🔵 #CFC #Chelsea #Havertz https://t.co/B0bTy8WdN8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2020

N'Golo Kante keen to stay at Chelsea despite Inter Milan interest

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is keen to continue his association with Chelsea, despite strong interest from former manager Antonio Conte who is currently at the helm of Inter Milan. The 29-year-old endured an injury-ravaged last season that saw him miss almost half of Chelsea's matches.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is keen on a reunion with the French midfielder who helped him win the Premier League title in his first season in England. However, according to Goal, Kante is not pushing for a move away from Stamford Bridge, but the situation might change should the Serie A outfit tempt the Blues with a huge offer for the 29-year-old.

It has been reported that Chelsea would consider selling Kante for a fee in the region of £80 million.

Chelsea in talks with Bayer Leverkusen to loan Malang Sarr

Chelsea are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a loan deal for new signing Malang Sarr, according to reports. The French defender penned a five-year contract with the Stamford Bridge outfit after completing a free transfer after running down his contract with Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

Leverkusen have conceded defeat in their pursuit of Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile and have turned their attention to Sarr as they look for defensive reinforcements ahead of next season.