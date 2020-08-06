Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City sign top Chelsea target, Blues plot £60 million raid of Atletico Madrid, and more - 05th August 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Blues' interest in Atletico Madrid star, defender flattered by Chelsea interest, and more.

Manchester City sign Nathan Ake as Chelsea refuse to match offer

Manchester City have secured their second signing of the transfer window as they completed a £41 million move for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake -- who signed a five-year contract with the club.

The former Chelsea defender has been linked with a move away from the Cherries ever since they were relegated from the Premier League.

It had been reported for a while that Manchester City were interested in signing the Dutch international, but Chelsea held the keys to the transfer as they had a buy-back clause inserted in the contract of Ake when he left Stamford Bridge for Bournemouth.

Chelsea are in the market for defensive reinforcements as Frank Lampard continues to overhaul his current squad and Ake was one of the names being linked with a return to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

However, with Manchester City agreeing personal terms with Ake, talkSPORT has claimed that Chelsea have decided against matching the Etihad outfit's offer. According to the report, Lampard doesn't consider a £41 million move for Ake to be financially prudent.

Matthias Ginter flattered by Chelsea interest

Borussia Moenchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter has confirmed that Chelsea has enquired about his services. Despite being flattered by the interest from the Premier League side, Ginter is expected to continue his stay in Germany.

Speaking in an interview with Kicker, Ginter said:

"I'm definitely staying in Gladbach. Of course I heard of the enquiries and was flattered by this attention.

"But I’ve said often enough how good things are for me in Gladbach. The current team has great potential and the coach has brought a huge added value for us.

"The club is in the process of building something with the great fans and the environment. I also have big goals with the club and of course I’m still tied into a contract."

The 26-year-old further insisted that he is not hurried to get into contract discussions with the club, especially because of the ongoing pandemic. He added:

"I can imagine that but there is no hurry. Discussions haven't yet taken place on this topic due to the coronavirus pandemic."

Chelsea plotting £60 million raid of Atletico Madrid

Chelsea are said to be plotting a £60 million raid of Atletico Madrid for defender Jose Gimenez in a bid to address their defensive shortcomings. The Blues have been heavily linked with moves for defensive reinforcements but haven't found much success so far.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have now made the Atletico defender their #1 defensive target for the summer and believe that a deal can be negotiated with the La Liga side for around £60 million.

Although Gimenez reportedly has a £110 million release clause in his contract, Chelsea are confident that they can take advantage of Atletico's precarious financial situation and get the deal done for much less.