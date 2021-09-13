Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku wants Inter Milan duo at Stamford Bridge, Blues star opens up about his future, and more - 13th September 2021

Chelsea gave a clear indication of their intentions with a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa over the weekend. The Blues have looked menacing in attack and rock-solid at the back so far, and are firm favorites for the Premier League title this season.

Romelu Lukaku wants Chelsea to sign two of his former teammates from Inter Milan. A Blues star, whose contract expires next summer, has opened up about his future.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 13 September 2021.

Romelu Lukaku wants Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni at Stamford Bridge

Romelu Lukaku wants Milan Skriniar at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku wants Chelsea to bring Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni to Stamford Bridge, according to The Express via Sport Mediaset. The Inter Milan duo played a pivotal part in the Nerazzurri's Serie A triumph last season.

The Blues are looking to bolster their backline after missing out on Jules Kounde this summer. Chelsea were one step away from bringing the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge before the move collapsed due to a breakdown in negotiations. Sevilla increased their price tag for Kounde as the Premier League giants walked away from the table as a result.

Chelsea remain interested in Kounde, but the La Liga giants might continue to play hardball. Lukaku has suggested the names of two of his former teammates as a solution. Skriniar represents a fine alternative, even though he will not come cheap either. The Blues could also consider Bastoni, who has caught the eye with his performances for Inter Milan. The 22-year-old could be a long-term solution to the backline but will cost a fortune as well.

Chelsea star opens up about his future

Cesar Azpilicueta is not worried about his future

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta claims he is not losing sleep over a new contract. The Spaniard's current deal expires next summer and he is yet to put pen to paper on an extension.

Speaking in the buildup to the Champions League against Zenit St Petersburg, the Spaniard also revealed he feels trusted by the Blues.

"I don’t have any concerns and I feel fully trusted by the club. It is true my contract ends in June but I just focus on what’s next. I love to be here and I feel loved. I aim to be here as long as I can.” said Azpilicueta

Thomas Tuchel admits he blocked Callum Hudson-Odoi move to Borussia Dortmund

Thomas Tuchel blocked Callum Hudson-Odoi's move to Borussia Dortmund

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he blocked Callum Hudson-Odoi's move to Borussia Dortmund this summer. The Englishman was very close to leaving Chelsea to move to the Bundesliga before Tuchel pulled the plug on the deal.

The German manager has now shed light on his decision to keep the player at Stamford Bridge.

"It was a very easy decision for me to make on the last day of the transfer period. We cannot let a player go who is in the 18/19 man squad. He is able to play as a right wing-back, a left wing-back in the two number 10 positions. He knows the group; we know him very well. There was no chance to say yes on the last day" said Tuchel

Edited by Arnav Kholkar