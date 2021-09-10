Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Sevilla's negotiating tactics for Jules Kounde move left Blues frustrated, PSG interested in German star, and more - 9th September 2021

Chelsea are ready to host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Blues are eager to get back to winning ways after their hard-fought draw against Liverpool before the international break. Thomas Tuchel saw his wards put up a valiant show and steal a point from the Reds despite going a man down.

Chelsea were left frustrated by Sevilla's negotiating tactics over the summer. Meanwhile PSG are interested in a German defender whose current contract with the Blues is all set to expire next summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 9 September 2021.

Sevilla's negotiating tactics for Jules Kounde move left Chelsea frustrated

Chelsea have not given up on Jules Kounde yet

Chelsea were frustrated by Sevilla's approach in the negotiations for Jules Kounde in the summer, according to The Express via ESPN. The Blues were desperate to complete a move for the Frenchman, with Thomas Tuchel identifying the player as his primary defensive target. The London side were close to getting a deal worth £43m plus add-ons over the line.

Chelsea had also agreed personal terms with Kounde when Sevilla altered their stance out of the blue. The La Liga side asked the Frenchman’s release clause of £77m to be paid in full to get the move completed. It is now believed that Sevilla increased their demands following the sale of Kurt Zouma to West Ham United.

#cfc are interested in pursuing a deal for Kounde in January but Sevilla will need to drop their demand of paying the defender's release clause. Piece: https://t.co/fApNBs2rRu — James Olley (@JamesOlley) September 9, 2021

The La Liga giants were aware that the Blues had additional funds to spend and wanted to take advantage of the situation. However, it only forced Chelsea to walk away from the deal. The Premier League giants are ready to return to the table if Sevilla reduce their asking price, with Kounde still eager to make the move.

Paris Saint-Germain interested in Chelsea star

Antonio Rudiger is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea could lose Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, according to The Express. The Blues are already sweating on the future of the German defender, who is in the final year of his current contract. Thomas Tuchel wants the player to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge and the London side are already preparing a new offer for him.

PSG are hoping to land another significant free signing next summer with the addition of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. — Adetiba Stephen (@AdetibaStephen) September 9, 2021

However, interest from PSG could jeopardize Chelsea's plans. The Ligue 1 giants are long-term admirers of Rudiger and will launch an offensive for the player if the Blues fail to tie him down to a new deal. PSG have already shown proficiency in signing free agents this summer and their interest could be a cause for concern for the Premier League side.

Blues make sensational offer for AC Milan ace

Chelsea remain interested in Franck Kessie

Chelsea are preparing a sensational offer for AC Milan's Franck Kessie, according to TBR Football via Calciomercato. The Ivorian’s current deal expires next summer and the Rossoneri have struggled to tie him down to a new contract. The Blues are eager to secure his services but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the player.

Chelsea are willing to offer Kessie £140,000 per week in order to lure him to Stamford Bridge. The Ivorian has built a stellar reputation for himself in recent seasons and will not be short of suitors next summer.

