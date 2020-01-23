Chelsea Transfer News: Victor Moses joins Inter Milan on loan

Victor Moses

Chelsea's Victor Moses has joined Inter Milan on loan with an option to buy, Sky Sports confirms. Moses joins the Nerazzurri initially on a 6-month loan deal, but the Serie A side will be hopeful of making his deal permanent in due time.

The Nigerian joined Chelsea in the summer of 2012 from Wigan, but after a modest first season, spent the next couple of seasons away from Stamford Bridge on loan. He spent the 2013-14 season at Liverpool, the 2014-15 season at Stoke City and the following season at West Ham United. It was only after Antonio Conte took charge at Chelsea that the Nigerian saw a change in fortune.

Moses reunited with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan

Under Conte, Moses enjoyed the most successful spell in his career, winning the 2016-17 Premier League and the 2017-18 FA Cup. The Italian modified the Nigerian into a right wing-back and Moses came to life in his 3-4-3 system. After Conte’s departure, the player struggled to break into the team and was sent on loan to Fenerbahce at the start of the 2018-19 season, but Moses has now been reunited with his former manager.

The Italian has been recruiting heavily from the Premier League this season and the Nigerian becomes his 4th signing from England so far, following Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, who is on loan, and Ashley Young, who signed from Manchester United earlier this month.

In his first interview with Inter TV after joining the Nerazzurri, Moses expressed his delight at being reunited with the man who had turned his career around. The Nigerian also revealed that he had already spoken with Conte, who had shed light on the club’s project.

"Having the opportunity to work with the coach again is something I’m really happy about. I’ve spoken to him and he’s already explained the club’s project to me."

