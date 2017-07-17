Chelsea transfer round-up: Conte eyeing a move for Aguero or Aubameyang, and more

All the transfer action surrounding Chelsea as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his squad.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 17 Jul 2017, 20:13 IST

Sergio Aguero

Chelsea interested in signing Sergio Aguero

According to Sky Sports sources, reports coming in today suggest that Chelsea are interested in signing Sergio Aguero from Manchester City. Sky report that after missing out on signing Romelu Lukaku, the Blues have now turned their attention to Sergio Aguero. They further report that Chelsea have “serious and strong interest” in signing the Manchester City forward but it is understood that Manchester City are reluctant to let the Argentine hitman leave.

BREAKING: @ChelseaFC have a “serious and strong interest” in signing@ManCity City striker Sergio Aguero, Sky sources understand #SSNHQ pic.twitter.com/3zisl4TUR6 — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) 17 July 2017

When asked if Aguero would stay at City this summer, Khaldoon Al Mubarak said, “Absolutely. There’s never been a doubt about that. I’ve read a lot of the speculation on this and it’s ridiculous.” “Sergio Aguero is one of the best players in the world. We are a team that aspires to win every competition we compete in.

Also read: 10 things you need to know about Sergio Aguero

“Having Sergio Aguero as part of the squad is an absolute must. It has never been in doubt,” he added. This one could go right down to the wire but City are determined to hold on to their star man

Blues prepare Aubameyang bid

Aubameyang

Sky Sports also reported earlier in the day that Chelsea are preparing a bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after losing out on Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United. The Blues are very much in the market, looking to sign a world-class striker after Antonio Conte informed Diego Costa that the Spanish striker is not in his plans for next season.

Conte has drawn up a wishlist that includes Aubameyang, Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti and more recently Sergio Aguero. Dortmund reportedly want £70 million for Aubameyang and they have conceded the fact that they will have to let him go this summer. However, the German club say that they have not received any bids for Aubameyang as yet, despite interest being high.

Speaking to Sky, Dortmund’s chief executive Hans-Joachin Watzke said, “We will wait a few more days but not long anymore.” “I would personally prefer if he stays, but there are a few clubs on this planet where he can obviously earn more,” he added.

Azpilicueta a Barcelona target

Azpilicueta

The Mirror report that Barcelona are targeting Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta after Arsenal issued a warning over their pursuit of Hector Bellerin. Barca still haven’t signed a right-back this summer after struggling in that position last season and it now appears as though the Catalan giants are turning their attention to Azpilicueta.

Also read: EPL 2016/17: Cesar Azpilicueta - Chelsea's unsung hero

The Spanish defender has been an unsung hero for Chelsea and Antonio Conte rates him very highly, considering him a very important player of the squad, so it seems unlikely that he will move to Barcelona this summer despite their interest.

Mark Hughes confident of securing a loan deal for Kurt Zouma

Zouma

Mark Hughes has confirmed interest in signing Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma on loan and says he is “very hopeful” that the deal will materialise. Zouma could see his gametime limited at Stamford Bridge especially after the arrival of Antonio Rudiger.

Speaking with the media about signing Zouma on loan Mark Hughes said, “There is genuine interest. We'd like to make it happen if we can,” “The boy himself has to make a decision. We are one of many interested parties but we're very hopeful. We're still doing a number of deals.”